Arrests made; drug, weapon charges leveled

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in the northern end of the county late last week, during which drugs and a weapon were discovered.

Agents with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division (SID) conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford Windstar for reportedly failing to maintain lane on Hawley Road, near Butterfly Lane, Dunn.

During a subsequent probable search of the van, meth, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were discovered.

The driver, Kenneth Rashawn Matthews, 30, of 31 Country Manor Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also was charged with possession of a firearm by felon.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Matthews was convicted a year ago in Sampson of possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance. He was then convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia in June, court records show. He received suspended sentences in each case, and a year of probation in the most recent conviction, a status still listed as “active” on the N.C. DPS site.

Matthews was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $100,000 secured following Friday’s traffic stop.

A passenger, Megan Lea Nicole Harkey, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. She was placed under $30,000 secured bond.

