SCC event brings facts into focus

An engaged audience was on hand this week for a special event at Sampson Community College. North Carolina in Transition was hosted on campus at SCC in a partnership between SCC and UNC.

NC in Transition is a seminar that featured two scholars examining North Carolina, with a look to the past and the future. Professor Jessica Stanford, Demographic Analyst with Carolina Demography explored and explained how North Carolina’s population has changed since 1990 and how it might change in the next 20 years. She compared these results with national trends and provided an overview of how our state is changing with respect to urbanization, race and ethnicity, education, income, and aging.

Professor Rachel Seidman, Director of the Southern Oral History Program, made a presentation on how oral history can help us understand these demographic trends by highlighting interviews from the Southern Oral History Program’s collection that bring new insight into past and present challenges.

Stanford has a background in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and her research interests focus on sustainable development, especially in the field of agriculture and food systems, a mainstay in Sampson County. She was a lead member of a community food assessment entitled ‘Harrisonburg EATs (Everyone at the Table)’, where she conducted an analysis of the local food economy in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, VA.

Seidman’s current research project is an oral history of feminist activism in the U.S. between 2000 and 2015 and author of The Civil War: A History in Documents and the co-editor of Our Documents: 100 Milestone Documents from the National Archives. Seidman served as the Associate Director of the SOHP from 2011-2017, and before that was Associate Director of the History, Public Policy and Social Change program at Duke University.

From left, SCC Foundation Past President, Dr. Paul Viser, Jessica Stanford, Rachel Seidman, SCC President, Dr. Bill Starling and SCC Foundation Executive Director, Lisa Turlington. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_scc.jpg From left, SCC Foundation Past President, Dr. Paul Viser, Jessica Stanford, Rachel Seidman, SCC President, Dr. Bill Starling and SCC Foundation Executive Director, Lisa Turlington.