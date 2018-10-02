Johnson takes oath

Dr. Wesley Johnson, the new superintendent for Clinton City Schools, took the oath of office last week and had his first day on the job Monday, Oct. 1. Holding the Bible for Johnson is Col. Tommy Macon, a friend and former co-worker. Administering the oath is current Clerk of Court Dwight Williams. -

