Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 1 — Christopher Shawn Boone, 28, of 577 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 18.
• Oct. 1 — Doug Stewart, 62, of 7779 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with harassing phone calls. Written promise; court date is Oct. 30.
• Oct. 1 — Phinnie Brinson, 46, of 10367 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 23.
Incidents/investigations
• Oct. 1 — Katherine Kantor of Autryville reported the theft of an Apple Mini 4, valued at $1,200.
• Oct. 1 — Joel Woodard of Clinton reported the larceny of an impact drill and gear puller, valued at $500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.