U Care joins ‘Purse’ challenge

At the U Care shelter, Director Pamela Gonzalez and volunteers are preparing for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the campaigns she’s excited about centers around financial abuse.

“You can tell a lot about a woman by her purse,” Gonzalez said while opening boxes filled with brochures to share with community members for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign.

U Care is participating in the challenge with other nonprofits starting Tuesday, Oct. 2. The purpose of the campaign is to provide educational tools and resources to help domestic violence victims. Since 2005, the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse organization has invested more than $60 million and trained nearly 11,000 advocates. Through the assistance, more than 1.3 million survivors have received assistance. According to officials, 99 percent of victims report financial abuse as one of the main reasons they stay with an abuser.

Along with Gonzalez, Robin Walston, U Care board member, is encouraging Sampson County residents to get involved and help U Care by making donations by visiting CrowdRise page at www.bit.ly/2P0syYr. Donors will have an opportunity to win a limited edition purse. It was designed by tennis star Serena Williams, who became an ambassador for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse.

U Care is scheduled to give one away to a lucky donor. During the campaign, drawings will be held for donors each week. Along with the Purple Purse, the items include Michael Kors shades with a purple tent, Michael Kors wristlet and a Coach wallet.

“We want people to click, like, share and to get their friends to share and recruit,” Walston said about spreading awareness of Purple Purse and the U Care Shelter.

After applying, U Care was accepted into the competition that raises funds for domestic violence victims. Each week, there’s different goals set and there’s a possibility that the local shelter could win $200,000. U Care Volunteers are looking for team members to join. The Purple Purse Challenge scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 2. Additional information and links to CrowdRise page is available online at www.facebook.com/ucareinc.

If possible, U Care officials would like to spend a portion of funding to makeup for repairs after Hurricane Florence. The building in downtown Clinton area is currently recovering after water damage in the basement. Gonzalez reported that a sump bump was ruined along with a hot water heater. Some of the other problems include the air conditioning system and the alarm unit, which had to be revamped. Fences were also knocked down, but were repaired by volunteers.

“We really want to get the community involved and I know everyone is struggling with Hurricane Florence,” Walston said.”A lot of people themselves are out of their homes, so I know it’s a difficult time. But also remember that this is a home too.”

The local nonprofit organization advocates on the behalf of victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, with a mission to provide assistance, direct services such as a 24/7 crisis intervention, shelter and counseling services. More than 1,200 people are assisted every year.

Program advocates against financial abuse

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

