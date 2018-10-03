Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 28 — James Ramon Rivera, 17, of 728 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with simple affray. Bond set at $500.
• Sept. 28 — Rickiya Sophia Ebron, 16, of 812 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with simple affray. Bond set at $500.
• Sept. 28 — Antrell Damauri Garner, 16, of 706 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with simple affray. Bond set at $500.
• Sept. 28 — Zachery Maynard, 28, of 121 Union School Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Nov. 9.
• Sept. 28 — Richard Willard Johnson, 34, of 9496 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and misdemeanor larceny and served orders for his arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 22.
• Sept. 28 — Linda Marie Parker, 32, of 9496 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 20.
• Sept. 29 — Qwond Antonio Carr, 32, of 178 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 18.
• Sept. 29 — Malcom Lee Henry Jr., 24, of 70 Trevor Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 31.
• Sept. 30 — Alexa Gabrielle Hunt, 19, of 5862 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 15.
• Sept. 30 — John Allen Coleman, 37, of 1005 Layton St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with financial transaction card fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 1.
• Oct. 1 — Charlie Curtis Lofton Jr., 61, of 731 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and false imprisonment. No bond set; court date is Oct. 16.
• Oct. 1 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 37, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 31.
• Oct. 2 — Jeison Pabel Diaz Aguliar, 20, of 174 Drox Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Nov. 26.
• Oct. 2 — Joshua Hobbs, 18, of 954 Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged with damage to property and simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 31.
• Oct. 2 — Michael Rodney Williams, 49, of 166 GE Morgan Lane, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 30.
Incidents/investigations
• Oct. 2 — Robert Carr of Dunn reported parts removed and stolen from a 1928 Ford replica. An attachment for tractor cutter was also stolen. Items taken were valued at $3,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.