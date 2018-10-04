Christmas musical to begin rehearsals

Director Dan Holland held auditions for our Christmas show last Saturday in his choir room at the First Methodist Church and reportedly assigned parts to about 30 auditioners, which will begin rehearsals now in the same choir room because the auditorium at the Sampson Community Theater is still wet from its recent flooding which will be corrected soon.
Matthews Gifts and Pharmacy has agreed to be a sponsor and we are still seeking one more sponsor. If you are interested let Dan know by calling him at 627-2143.
2019 Season
February — Pocahontas, the Musical
May — Sister Act
Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical
August — Memphis
October — The Savannah Sipping Club
December — A Christmas Carol
Theater camp — TBA
This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.
Upcoming shows
Blithe Spirit — Performance dates to be determined — late March, early April 2019.
A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.
Thoughts until next week
Real generosity is doing something nice for someone who will never find out.
We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.
Don’t let those who take advantage of your generosity stop you from being generous.
Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.