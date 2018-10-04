SCC hosts shooter response training

Sampson Community College’s Dean of Student Services Blair Hairr learns defense strategies during shooter response training. -

Sampson Community College has already trained its own staff on what to do should a worst-case scenario happens on campus. Now, the college opened its doors to other agencies who have sought out training on what to do in the same situation.

The college added ALICE training to the public this week. ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate and has already been adopted as a strategy at SCC, was created in response to tragic workplace shootings that have occurred across the country. National ALICE training instructors were on hand to deliver the training. SCC’s ALICE training included visitors from Sampson County, Cumberland County, Charlotte and even as far away as Massachusetts.

“Something most employers do not like to think about is violence in the workplace,” says Jennifer Wiley, SCC’s Division Chair of Business and Occupational Technology. “But it is better to think about and prepare for something that is feasible and could bring a threat to you and others than to ignore it and not have a response.”

Whether it is an attack by an individual or a group, the ALICE Training option-based tactics have become a widely accepted response versus a “lockdown” approach. Incidents can happen anywhere and preparing for it is most likely the best plan.

Lt. Stokes McCoy of the Clinton Police Department is a certified Active Shooter instructor for Law Enforcement and was at the training.

“The traditional lockdown approach made people true defenseless victims and made an active shooters goal very easy to accomplish,” he says. “The ALICE approach allows people to assess their own individual situation and take the best action that THEY feel gives them the best chance of survival. Being prepared and being aware can make the difference in whether or not a person is a survivor of a critical incident like this or if they are a victim.”

