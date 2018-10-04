New Miss HCA to be crowned

This Saturday, Oct. 6, will be a crowning moment for several young ladies from Harrells Christian Academy. In an ‘Under the Sea’ themed pageant, 11 competitors will vie for the titles of Tiny Miss HCA, Little Miss HCA, and Miss HCA. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Newkirk Auditorium with doors opening at 5:15. Pictured from left, top row, are reigning queens Anna Edwards (Jr. Miss HCA), Bella Jernigan (Tiny Miss HCA), Jewell Carr (Little Miss HCA) and Olivia Toler (Miss HCA) along with 2018 contestants, Camryn Fussell, Mary Willow Rumbold, Lexi Sawvel, Gracie Brice, Makayla Stallings, Stafani Boussias, Scarlett Rose Robinson, Kennedy Merritt, Allie Tanner and Brenlee Thornton. -

