DOT, local cleanup underway

Hurricane Florence left a mess in its wake, so for those still cleaning up, opportunities abound to get rid of some items as part of state and local cleanup efforts. The City of Clinton’s Fall Clean Up Week is on tap for next week, while N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews began picking up debris starting Thursday, to continue next week.

NCDOT’s contractors began picking up hurricane-related debris from state roads on Thursday. The Governor’s Executive Order No. 62 authorizes NCDOT to pick up vegetative debris (logs, plants, leaves, branches, etc.), C&D debris (building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, mattresses, etc.) and white goods (appliances).

There is no guarantee that NCDOT will make more than one pass on each state road, so Sampson residents were encouraged to place their hurricane-related debris along the side of their public road as soon as possible.

Likewise, for City of Clinton residents, the city’s Public Works and Utilities Department is once again suspending regular rules Oct. 8-12 so additional items, including furniture, appliances, four tires per household and tree limbs cut to a certain length, can be collected. Trash needs to be curbside at 7 a.m. on regular trash day.

While the biannual clean up weeks — one is also held in the spring — expand what can be collected by city crews, oil-based paints, batteries, insecticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances still cannot be collected because they pose safety hazards for city crews and cannot be processed at the landfill.

To that end, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held leading up to this week, slated for this Saturday, Oct. 6. A partnership between Clinton Public Works, Sampson County and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the event allows the resources for residents to discard of hazardous waste in a safe and responsible manner.

It will extend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Market at 215 Lisbon St. Items that can be taken to the market include oil-based paints, paint thinners, drain cleaners, solvents, old gasoline, rechargeable batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, antifreeze and aerosol paints. Electronics, fireworks and explosives, agricultural waste, ammunition, batteries and other items still cannot be collected.

For pesticide drop-off instructions and for pesticide containers greater than 5 gallons in size, contact Della Kingat the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 910-592-7161 prior to the event. For any other information, contact the Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905.

