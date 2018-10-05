Lions Club makes donation

The Clinton Lions Club recently made a contribution of Lions Club brooms to the Eastern Baptist Association to help in their efforts toward hurricane relief. The Eastern Baptist Association Missions Director is the Rev. Richard Weeks who is leading hurricane relief work all over southeastern North Carolina out of the association offices in Warsaw. Pictured are Clinton Lions member Dan Holland, volunteer Carrie Bell and Mission and Ministries Director Tammy Weeks. -

The Clinton Lions Club recently made a contribution of Lions Club brooms to the Eastern Baptist Association to help in their efforts toward hurricane relief. The Eastern Baptist Association Missions Director is the Rev. Richard Weeks who is leading hurricane relief work all over southeastern North Carolina out of the association offices in Warsaw. Pictured are Clinton Lions member Dan Holland, volunteer Carrie Bell and Mission and Ministries Director Tammy Weeks.