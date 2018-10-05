Duplin students’ return postponed additional week

Duplin County Schools administrative staff has announced that schools will be closed for an additional week for students.

Following Hurricane Florence, several of the schools in the system received damage from the storm and flood waters, and schools are still unsafe for entrance. Efforts to restore those schools continues.

The return date for Duplin County Schools’ students has changed from Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 15, with optional teacher workdays Oct. 11-12.

No staff should enter any school building prior to Oct. 11, unless authorized by the principal.