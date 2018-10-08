Customer service focus at SCC

Amanda Bradshaw, sporting Sampson Community College’s ‘Begin Here Go Anywhere’ slogan, teaches class about customer service. -

Customer service important to any organization. You must know you are serving and be able to meet their needs. Therefore, Sampson Community College is hosting a month-long series of classes aimed at doing just that with frontline personnel who deal directly with students each day.

“We are really focusing on customer service,” says Amanda Bradshaw, Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Sampson Community College. “We serve the students. We must get to know them. Who they are. What they need. These sessions are designed to discuss strategies for improvement, any physical barriers that prevent accessibility, what kind of information we need to have on hand and how to best distribute it.”

The sessions are based on the book, Elevating Customer Service in Higher Education. The book provides an in-depth guide by three practitioners with decades of combined experience in the higher education and hospitality sectors. Its authors are deeply embedded in customer service initiatives and have certified hundreds of higher-ed professionals at Academic Impressions’ customer service trainings and on-campus workshops.

“This helps to build better relationships,” said Carol Chambers, a Library Technician at Sampson Community College. “It helps us help them with everything they need whether it is a student, someone registering for classes or a regular patron from the community. We want to be on the front lines with getting them what they need.”

Among other items, the lesson plan discusses; core service competencies; strategies for supporting frontline staff in enhancing customer service; examples of customer service scripts for dialogue, phone, voicemail, and email; detailed guidelines for creating physical environments on campus that facilitate better service; worksheets and tools for auditing policies and practices that impact customer service and tips for cultivating faculty and staff buy-in. For more information about Sampson Community College, visit www.sampsoncc.edu.

