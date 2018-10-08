Butler students recognized

Second grade students of the month for Butler Avenue School are, front row, Jasmin Meza, Maddox Grantham, Jacob Hernandez-Ramirez, Andrea McCillian and Anna Ember. Back row, Uriah Robinson, Za’Veon Herring, Jaylah Joyner, Leanne Marie Bennett, Jy’Ciere Morrisey and Natalie Zaldivar. - Third grade students of the month for Butler Avenue School are, front row, Taylor Strickland, Jada Oates, Brittany Britt, My’Lia Dockery and Nick Spell. Back row, Patrick Morales, Estella Ramirez, Aryana Sutton, Jayden Conway, Ariyana Hernandez, Maria Bartolome Velasquez, Israel Garcia and Zoe Cruz. -

