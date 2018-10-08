SRMC partnership to help save patients money

A partnership between Sampson Regional Medical Center and MDsave could help patients save money on medical care and allow better access to health needs. -

Sampson Regional and MDsave are working together to help local residents who are without insurance or with high-deductible health plans save money and get more of the medical care they need.

Through the MDsave marketplace, patients at Sampson Regional’s Outpatient Diagnostics Center have access to a wide variety of medical procedures at up-front prices as much as 60 percent off the average rate, as well as simplified billing and educational resources.

MDsave was recently featured in a Fortune magazine article citing that an average of 17.4 million Americans are on high-deductible health plans, with an average deductible of $6,000 or more yearly. Another 38 million Americans had no insurance coverage at all as of January 2015. In both cases, out-of-pocket expenses prevent many individuals and families from getting medical care they need, especially preventive procedures that could help stave off future health issues. Sampson Regional and MDsave are working to create better options for these patients.

“In today’s marketplace, healthcare can be confusing and expensive, especially for consumers who are uninsured or carry high-deductible insurance plans,” said Jerry Heinzman, CFO, SampsonRMC. “This service can help these patients access the same quality healthcare they have come to expect at our hospital at a lower cost.”

MDsave empowers patients to take more control over their healthcare decisions by offering transparent pricing and educational resources on diseases and treatments. MDsave’s website allows patients to geographically search by procedure, provider, specialty, or ailment, and compare pricing. The process is upfront and easy. Just choose the best option, add to your cart, and check out online — the price posted is what you pay.

During the month of October, Sampson Regional’s Outpatient Diagnostic Center and MDsave are going a step further and offering $99 mammogram screenings, helping women afford this crucial preventive scan.

Mammograms are specialized x-rays that can detect signs of breast cancer and are one of the best ways to spot early indications of cancer even before symptoms appear. But at the average price of $400, mammogram screenings are not accessible to all women in the country, especially uninsured women or those whose mammograms are not covered by insurance.

“When caught early, breast cancer is over 90 percent survivable, so early detection is key,” said Jamie Edwards, interim Director of Radiology. “Mammograms are an important part of breast cancer prevention, and our partnership with MDsave is helping us make them available to more women in our community.”

“Working with Sampson Regional Medical Center, we are taking an important step toward making healthcare more accessible and affordable,” said MDsave co-founder and CEO Paul Ketchel. “We know that the cost of preventive treatments is often a factor in consumers neglecting to have them. We hope that our strategic alliance will increase access to quality medical care and, as a result, help save lives.”

To purchase a mammogram screening at the promotional $99 price during October, visit www.mdsave.com/mammogram and select Sampson Regional Imaging. Add the procedure to your cart, just like shopping online. Upon checkout, you will receive a voucher for your mammogram, which you present when you arrive for your appointment. All related fees are included in the $99 price, so there are no surprise bills. Mammogram vouchers purchased during the October $99 promotion remain valid after October and can be scheduled for a later date.

For more information about the $99 mammogram promotion or how the voucher works, visit www.mdsave.com/mammogram.

Online healthcare marketplace offers patients transparent pricing

By Kristy Bland Sampson Regional Medical Center

Savings are calculated based on the MDsave price compared to average market cost of offered medical services.

