From student to teacher, McMillian excels

Wendell McMillian became a Sampson Community College instructor after graduating from the program and opening his own trucking business. -

Sometimes the student becomes the teacher. That’s exactly what has happened at Sampson Community College as a former student of the Truck Driver Training program has returned to the college to serve as the instructor of the college’s new Class B license classes.

“Wendell came to the college about a year ago,” says Fred Stamey, Director of Transportation Programs at Sampson. “He took our Class A license course and graduated with no problem. After college, he bought a few trucks of his own. He was so thankful that we were able to help him get his business started, he reached out to us and offered to help us by teaching the Class B course we just introduced for the first time.”

A Class B license allows a driver to operate commercial trucks that have an attached cab and cargo area with a combined weight greater than 26,000 pounds, as well as trucks with a detached towed cargo vehicle that weighs less than 10,000 pounds. Examples of vehicles that drivers with a Class B license may operate include tow trucks, dump trucks, delivery trucks and utility trucks. Drivers of certain special-purpose vehicles, such as school buses, commercial buses, certain farm vehicles and fire engines, may have to satisfy additional test requirements.

McMillian, who now owns Trucking Brothers, says he kept up with Stamey even after completing his program and he was happy to help.

“I just had to come back,” he says. “The training, the excellent hands-on and even the classroom sessions were excellent experiences for me. My business has been very successful for me and so I just want to give back to the community and to the college. I am elated to be now teaching others the things I loved learning as a student here.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that jobs for tractor-trailer and other heavy truck drivers is expected to grow by 6 percent from 2016-2026. The median salary for these workers is about $42,000 now.

For more information about the truck driver training programs at Sampson Community College, contact Fred Stamey at [email protected]

Wendell McMillian became a Sampson Community College instructor after graduating from the program and opening his own trucking business. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SCCMcmillan.jpg Wendell McMillian became a Sampson Community College instructor after graduating from the program and opening his own trucking business.