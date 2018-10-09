Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 5 — Johnathan Lane, 25, of 1891 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with sex offender residence violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Oct. 19.

• Oct. 5 —Darius Antawne Mickens, 36, of 937 Wilson Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• Oct. 5 — Jovaun Keno Johnson, 21, of 6589 Honeysuckle Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 19.

• Oct. 6 — Erik Carcamo, 28, of 604 Mount Elam Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer, no operator’s license and license plate frame/cover violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 2.

• Oct. 7 — Scotty Allen Thomas Jr., 24, of 229 Kumquat drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Nov. 27.

• Oct. 7 — Christopher Lee Barefoot, 26, of 5009 William King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, damage to property, injury to personal property and resist, delay or obstruct. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 16.

• Oct. 7 — Rickie Lee Jones, 54, of 261 Daughtry Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 13.

• Oct. 7 — Charles Green Mccrae, 53, of 7949 Timothy Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond or court date is listed.

• Oct. 7 — Raymond Dyal, 17, of 663 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 8 — Kerry Montreal Underwood, 34, of 59 Parkview Road, Clinton, was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and trafficking opium and heroin. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 19.

• Oct. 8 — Jason Dwight Bradshaw, 36, of 1503 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Oct. 31.

• Oct. 8 — Tijuan Terrill Campbell, 21, of 64 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with intimidation. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 8 — Daven Demetrice Darden, 27, of 114 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana less than half an ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond or court date listed.

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 7 — Dwight Barefoot of Dunn reported a break-in, with the theft of a chainsaw, air compressor, two generators and an air conditioning unit. Items valued at $2,583.

• Oct. 8 — Gwen Bell of Fayetteville reported a break-in and theft of items, including a bicycle, several appliances, miscellaneous tools, fishing rods and an antique rocking chair. Items valued at $1,730.

• Oct. 8 — Shell Point Mortgage of Wilmington was listed as the victim in the break-in and damage to property at a Faison-area property. Damage to the structure and non-precious metals was estimated at $55,000.

• Oct. 8 — George Norris of Dunn reported a break-in and damage to property, including to a water pump, TV, drywall, flooring and paint. The damage was estimated at $18,700.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

