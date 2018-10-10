Chamber celebrates local businesses

Wellman Oil Company - Clean-Rite Services - -

Wow! What a wild few weeks Sampson County has had! First and foremost, the Chamber would like to let all of Sampson County and surrounding areas know that our heartfelt prayers go out to all that experienced loss from Hurricane Florence.

While many in Sampson County were spared from the storm and only experienced minor inconveniences, several of our neighbors lost everything. I had the pleasure of working between the two towns of Roseboro and Salemburg with the Red Cross providing meals for those without power and warm meals for a lengthy five days. I was also afforded the opportunity to assist at the county “Command Center” for Hurricane Relief where the National Guard, Duke Energy and Sampson County employees worked endlessly to receive and distribute relief supplies.

Through tragedy, it is heartwarming to see so many different people work together for a greater good. We are blessed beyond measure to have had such support for Sampson County. Not one corner of our county has gone untouched by relief efforts. On behalf of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, I would like to formally announce our partnership with United Way of Sampson County. This group focuses on reaching Sampson County residents in need after disaster strikes.

The Chamber office is acting as a collection site for donations that will be distributed throughout the county. Last week I joined a United Way group to visit the Ivanhoe community and distribute cleaning supplies for flood victims. Oh, my…how eye opening and heartbreaking it was to see some of our own in such distress. The Chamber encourages anyone who may be interested in donating to please connect with Chamber staff for specific supply needs. If any Chamber or community members are looking to make monetary donations we kindly ask all checks to be made to United Way of Sampson County where 100 percent of funds collected will be redistributed right here at home, in Sampson County. Please visit the United Way of Sampson County facebook page for more information and updates.

Chamber Coat Closet boxes are out! We will be accepting Coats until Oct. 31. Please help us give the gift of warmth this season. Location sites are:

Autryville — Town Hall

Garland — Southern Bank

Harrells — Harrells Christian Academy

Turkey — Town Hall

Clinton — Chamber Office, BB&T Warsaw Road, Belk, Clinton Community Church, Coharie Country Club, Deacon Jones, First Citizens Bank, Downtown, Ford of Clinton, Interim HealthCare, Performance Dodge, Sampson Community College, Tim’s Gift & Timberlake Golf Club

Newton Grove — BB&T and First Citizens

Roseboro — First Citizens, Clark & Co., Mintz Christian Academy

Salemburg — Southern Bank, The Point Christian Academy, NC Justice Academy, Metz Culina

Since my last Chamber Chat we have had two Member Spotlight’s. The Chamber would like to thank both Wellman Oil Co. of Clinton and Clean-Rite Services Inc. of Clinton for many years of loyalty and service to Sampson County.

Wellman Oil Co. has been a loyal Chamber member for over 35 years and is family owned and operated. Wellman Oil Co. has proudly served Sampson and Duplin Counties for over 80 years with sales and service for all residential and agriculture gas and oil needs. Wellman Oil Co. has a beautiful new showroom located on Warsaw Road in Clinton, stop by and check out their many heating options for the fast approaching winter!

Clean-Rite Services Inc. specializes in smoke, fire and water restoration. Clean-Rite Services serves Sampson, Duplin and Bladen Counties with 10 full time employees with strong leadership by owner Ronnie Warren. Clean-Rite can also assist with industrial carpet, rug and fabric furniture cleaning as well as windows. We are thankful to have Clean-Rite in Sampson County, especially after a natural disaster such as Hurricane Florence where their services are in high demand after flooding.

The Chamber is excited to announce the date for the Clinton Christmas Parade. Please join us on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Downtown Clinton. We are now accepting parade entries, please email [email protected] for more information. All parade entries must be completed by Nov. 21.

