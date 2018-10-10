Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 3 — Justin Blake Hunter, 23, of 55 Bumpy Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 18.

• Oct. 5 — Jisaiah Athaniel Pagan, 22, of 611 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 16.

• Oct. 6 — Christina Patrick, 33, of 257 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 26.

• Oct. 7 — Crysledy Cespedes Arias, 17, of 603 Peterson St., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 2.

• Oct. 7 — Wilfredo Padilla, 53, of 2653 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 26.

• Oct. 7 — Carlos Javier Rivera, 19, of 181 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 2.

• Oct. 8 — Justin Austin Woods, 28, of 501 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of 5+ counterfeit instrument and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Oct. 19.

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 9 — Gloria Mccormack of Clinton reported the theft of assorted jewelry, valued at $20,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

