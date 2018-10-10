Popular service expands at SCC

Teico Dean, a beauty industry professional for almost two decades, demonstrates to students proper techniques using hot tools on hair. -

Sampson Community College’s Cosmetology students are once again offering their services to the public. This has become quite a popular program in the community, not only among faculty and staff but for the public as well.

“Our set up here is really a win-win for everybody,” says Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department Chair at SCC. “Our students are trained by professionals so when they leave they will have had top notch training. The win for the public is that we also accept clients for whom we can provide professional work at very reasonable rates, so we definitely encourage those who didn’t know we offer these services to come on over.”

The college also just added natural hair care services to that list. Natural Hair Care focuses on services that feature tension on hair strands or roots by twisting, wrapping, extending, or locking hair by hand or mechanical device and includes the use of artificial or natural hair.

Client Ambree Spearman visits so much, the college asked her to serve on the Cosmetology Advisory Committee. “I have been coming here for more than a decade on the advice of a friend,” Spearman says. “There are no problems here. It is always a great experience for me. It is like a family atmosphere. The environment is so friendly and that is why myself and a lot of other folks keep coming back!”

The Cosmetology Department will be accepting patrons for Natural Hair Care services and Manicurist services on some evenings and Saturdays this semester too. Those will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings for the remainder of the semester from 6:30 to 7:30 pm and the Saturday dates of October 6th and 20th and Nov 10th and 17th, all from 9-11am.

For prices and more information about the popular program at SCC, contact Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department Chair at [email protected] or at 910-900-4069.

Teico Dean, a beauty industry professional for almost two decades, demonstrates to students proper techniques using hot tools on hair. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_hair-service.jpg Teico Dean, a beauty industry professional for almost two decades, demonstrates to students proper techniques using hot tools on hair.