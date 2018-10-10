SCC faculty, staff members EXCEL

EXCEL finalists are Kenny Lynch, David Lockwood, Loreta Jones, Beth Daughtry and Pharris Shirley. -

You don’t have to look far to find staff and faculty who excel in what they do at Sampson Community College. This is what makes selecting finalists and winners of the SCC Foundation’s EXCEL award so difficult.

Awards are presented in two categories, Instructional and Non- Instructional. In addition to the winners, finalists in both categories are recognized at the annual Campus Drive luncheon each year as well. Nominations are accepted from full-time staff and faculty members across the campus leading up to the recognition. This year’s finalists included Kenny Lynch, David Lockwood, Joy Rogers, and Pharris Shirley, with Beth Daughtery and Loreta Jones taking home top honors.

Lynch, who has served more than twenty years in the maintenance department at SCC, is one of the unsung heroes at the college who is often called upon at the college when a “fix” is needed and options are exhausted. Lockwood is a former student at SCC who continued his studies even after becoming an employee at the college. He now serves various roles within its information technology department.

Joy Rogers, an information technology instructor was cited for not only helping students who need it but personally seeing to it they get there. Her attention to detail and exemplary record of returning phone calls were noted in her nomination. Pharris Shirley, a cosmetology instructor, is known for helping the department greatly with making the department adaptable to new state rules and regulations as they apply to cosmetology training. She was also instrumental in bringing along two new continuing education programs in natural hair care and manicuring this year.

Daughtery received multiple nominations for the award this year. She was described as a smiling face who is the “heart and soul of the College Transfer Department.” Loreta Jones is the Cosmetology Department Chair at the college. Jones recently worked endless hours through her summer break to make sure that the new natural hair care and manicuring classes were created in time for the fall semester.

“The Foundation is pleased to sponsor this recognition of exceptional employees who contribute above and beyond both at work and in our communities,” says Lisa Turlington, SCC Foundation Executive director. “Kenny and David, our non-faculty finalists are always pitching in to solve problems across campus. Pharris is critical to the success of the Cosmetology Department and always has a smile and a kind word. I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the impact Joy has on her students when I visited a class of engaged, excited Psychology students. Our winners have a long history of serving the school and Sampson County. Beth is the backbone of college transfer and keeps faculty and students on track, and Loreta is innovative in her approach to teaching students and developing programs.”

To be considered, all candidates must be a full-time employee for at least three years and the winners are added to the EXCEL recognition board in the reception area of the North Building. Daughtery, who won the non-instructional EXCEL award had no idea it was coming. “I was very surprised,” she said. “I am truly honored to be this year’s recipient of the Excel Award. I enjoy helping all of our students, faculty, and staff and being an integral team member of Sampson Community College.”

“The EXCEL awards give the faculty and staff an opportunity to recognize their coworkers and colleagues for exceptional service to our students,” said Dr. Bill Starling, President of Sampson Community College. “These recipients include employees as individuals who have led in the development of the best traditions here at SCC. This year, we honored two very special employees who bring the best of themselves to their program and division each day. On behalf of the faculty and staff, we extend our heartfelt thanks for all they do.”

For more information about SCC or the work that the Foundation does for the community, visit www.sampsoncc.edu.

