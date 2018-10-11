SI donation to fund SCC scholarship

Sampson Independent publisher Sherry Matthews presents a donation Sampson Community College Foundation director Lisa Turlington. -

Each year, the Sampson Independent donates a portion of proceeds from the production of the Community Directory to various non-profit organizations throughout the county.

With a desire to make a lasting impression on the community, the local paper has decided to give this year’s portion to the Sampson Community College Foundation to be utilized in helping local students obtain an education.

In the past, proceeds have been given to local non-profit groups including Fitness Renaissance, Sampson County Friends for Animals and the local veterans organization.

This year, Sampson Independent publisher Sherry Matthews and advertising director Shannon Best decided to establish a student scholarship through the Foundation, and with the help of Foundation director Lisa Turlington, it’s something that will continue to be done every year there is a successful Community Director sales drive.

“Giving back to our community has always been very important to me, and I am thrilled that our partnership with advertisers to provide a Community Directory to Clinton residents has allowed us to do just that,” Matthews attested. “As a member of the SCC Foundation, I know firsthand how scholarships make a difference in the lives of students of all ages. So when we were looking for a unique place to contribute some of the proceeds from our Community Directory sales, we thought of Sampson Community College and student scholarships.”

Over the years, Best said the Community Directory has been well received by the public, and businesses like knowing their money is being directed towards a good cause.

“The annual Community Directory has been completely embraced by Clinton residents and businesses,” Best said. “I am still overwhelmed by the response we get when the books are direct mailed to people. This year, we had dozens of people come by the office just to see if they had come out yet. The partnerships formed for this publication not only benefit advertisers and their businesses, but also allows us to give back to our beloved community.”

The Sampson Independent has long been supporters of the local educational institute, and continues to believe in the success brought to each student through the assistance of the faculty and staff.

“We have always been tremendous supporters of Sampson Community College and believe that Dr. Bill Starling and his staff do an amazing job,” Matthews said. “To be a small part of helping students garner the educations they want, educations that will only make our community even better, is something we are thrilled to be able to do.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

