Clinton homecoming court announced

The Clinton High School Homecoming court features Ariyana Simmons, freshman class representative; Akiya Stywall, sophomore class representative; N’Kyia Dumpson, junior class representative; and Irma Bannerman, Alexcia Boykin, Mattie Byrd, Teona Deaver, Jasmine Ford, Laci McNeill and Aunya Stywall, senior class representatives. The Homecoming King Court representatives are Jaivah Cruse, Carson Ellis, Knowlydge Evans, Carter Lowe, Jalen Owens, Walter Rayner, Angel Rivera, Donovan Sloan, Devon Spencer and Quavon Wallace. The king will be crowned during the pep rally Friday, Oct. 19, and the queen will be crowned during the Homecoming football game Friday night. SGA is sponsoring a Powder Puff football game Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. -

The Clinton High School Homecoming court features Ariyana Simmons, freshman class representative; Akiya Stywall, sophomore class representative; N’Kyia Dumpson, junior class representative; and Irma Bannerman, Alexcia Boykin, Mattie Byrd, Teona Deaver, Jasmine Ford, Laci McNeill and Aunya Stywall, senior class representatives. The Homecoming King Court representatives are Jaivah Cruse, Carson Ellis, Knowlydge Evans, Carter Lowe, Jalen Owens, Walter Rayner, Angel Rivera, Donovan Sloan, Devon Spencer and Quavon Wallace. The king will be crowned during the pep rally Friday, Oct. 19, and the queen will be crowned during the Homecoming football game Friday night. SGA is sponsoring a Powder Puff football game Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m.