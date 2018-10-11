Christmas musical cast continues rehearsals

The cast of “A Christmas Story” is still rehearsing in the choir room of the First Methodist Church, which is just as well because another hurricane is due to hit our area again today, but is not expected to linger for a long period of time like the last hurricane. We welcome a large group of folks who auditioned for this show and whom you will hear and see when the show opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 for the first of six performances.

Matthews Gifts and Pharmacy has agreed to be a sponsor and we are still seeking one more sponsor. If you are interested let Dan know by calling him at 627-2143.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

Blithe Spirit — Performance dates to be determined — late March, early April 2019.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.

Women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men; they are far superior and always have been.

Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_caldwell-1.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.