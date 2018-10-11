The faith of Joseph

We, (Kingdom of God Ministries Church), have just completed an in-depth study of Genesis chapter 12 thru Genesis chapter 50.

The main emphasis of those chapters was faith. God showed us from Abraham to Joseph how important faith is in the life of a child of God. Every professed believer is a child of God and we are to live by faith and not by sight.

Faith was first introduced when God spoke to Abraham and said, “…Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I show thee. And I will make thee a great nation, and I will bless thee and make thy name great, and thou shall be a blessing.” What God said to Abraham was passed down to his son Isaac, and then to Jacob, and then to Jacob’s son, Joseph.

Jacob was 17 years old when he was brought to Egypt, as a result of being thrown into a pit by his jealous brothers. He lived in Egypt for 93 years. of the 93 years, Joseph spent 51 years with his reunited family near him. Joseph was 110 years old when he died. Because of Jacob’s passed down faith, the Jewish people were saved from famine and the world received the Word of God and the Son of God.

Before Joseph died he gave instructions for his body not to be buried and left in Egypt. He also, by faith, stated that God would visit his people and deliver them into the promised land. As a result, Moses took Joseph’s remains with him when the Jews were let go out of Egypt. Later, Joshua would bury Joseph remains as stated in Joshua 24:29-32.

Joseph’s coffin was a constant reminder for the Jews to always have faith in God. It was a reminder as they toiled as slaves in Egypt. It was a constant reminder as they marched from Pharaoh’s army towards the Red Sea. It was a constant reminder as they wandered through the wilderness. It was a constant reminder as they entered into the promised land.

Joseph faith was based on the word that God have to his great-great grandfather Abraham. Faith is not some spare of the moment emotion that we work up ourselves. Faith is not just believing with a “hope-so” attitude. Faith is grounded in the Word of God and the Word of God only. Faith gives us an attitude that says, because God said it, I believe it and I act upon it.

Some of us lack the faith of Joseph because we come from families who do not have anyone to pass down to their descendants, what God as said to them and how they acted on what God has said. Some of us lack the faith of Joseph because we depend too much on the church to teach us about faith instead of studying the Word for ourselves and allowing the Holy Spirit to teach us about faith. As a result many church folk have faith in faith and not true faith.

Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. Faith does not come from the preacher or the pastor. Faith does not come from standing at the altar every Sunday. Faith does not come from being a good church member. Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. All the faith that you need comes from a book called the Bible. Joseph did not have a bible during his days on earth. But he did have and he did hear a Word from the Lord. He lived his whole life based on that Word and we are all blessed today because he did so.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

