Local McDonald’s to give back to hurricane victims

Caison -

Sampson native and Caison Enterprises owner Hugh Caison believes in giving back.

This weekend, Caison, who owns and operates seven McDonald’s locations, including the three in Sampson County, will be donating a portion of the sales from all seven of his restaurant locations.

According to Caison, 70 of his employees were devastated during Hurricane Florence, many losing their homes and personal belongings. As a way to give back, Caison has agreed to donate 10 percent of Saturday’s sales from the restaurants in Clinton, Newton Grove, Warsaw, Beulaville, Wallace and Kenansville — some of the hardest hit areas.

“These are people who lost everything,” Caison said. “They are mothers, fathers, students, sons and daughters. Many of them didn’t have insurance to help them rebuild so our McFamily really wanted to step in.”

One of those employees who will receive support is Brian Suttles. Suttles, one of the manager’s at the Wallace location, lost his home and car during Hurricane Florence, escaping the storm just in time with only four items of clothing. He also lost things he can never replace, including memories and pictures of his two children, who died in 2011.

“If it weren’t for my faith and support from my McDonald’s family, I truly don’t know how I would make it through this,” Suttles said.

Throughout the loss of his home, Suttles has held strong to his faith, staying positive and appreciative of the help his work family has given him.

“This Saturday, we want to help build on that strength for Brian and the dozens of our McFamily still devastated by the storm,” Caison said.

Those interested in participating can visit any McDonald’s owned by Caison Enterprises throughout the day Saturday. Caison will donate a total of 10 percent of the day’s sales to his 70 employees who are still recovering from the storm.

In the month since Hurricane Florence, Caison Enterprises has helped the community in many other ways. Over the course of several days, Caison and the two Clinton locations provided biscuits and cheeseburgers to emergency responders helping during storm recovery.

McDonald’s in Clinton provided 700 sausage biscuits, 300 cheeseburgers and coffee cups to the responders from the Sampson County Emergency Operations Center.

In addition to the local efforts, the national McDonald’s Corporation promised $500,000 to the American Red Cross. That grant will aid disaster relief and rebuilding efforts in the communities impacted by Hurricane Florence, including Sampson County.

In addition to the disaster-relief help, Caison Enterprises hosts events throughout the year and donate to local schools, including Sampson Community College, and area organizations like the SCC Foundation to fund student scholarships.

Caison https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Hugh-Lisa-Brandon-cropped.jpg Caison

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.