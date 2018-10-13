Welcome to the table

Harrells Christian Academy is collaborating with Southern Smoke Barbecue to help Hurricane Florence victims. - -

HARRELLS — Matthew Register loves cooking barbecue and satisfying taste buds with his special recipes. In a couple weeks, he’s looking forward to using his skills to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

His business, Southern Smoke Barbecue in Garland, is teaming up with Harrells Christian Academy (HCA) to host “Come to the Table,” a benefit dinner for raise money for hurricane relief efforts. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the academy, located at 360 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells.

“It’s devastating,” Register said.”Though this, my hope is to be able to touch as many families as we can. There’s no better way, no more Southern way to do it than have a supper.”

The event came about when former HCA Board Chairman Brian Griffin realizing how bad the aftermath was after helping family and friends with cleanup efforts. Griffin contacted Register and together, the HCA parents came up with a plan for the dinner to help people in Sampson and nearby counties. With the dinner, Register, wants to promote a tradition of community members gathering and breaking bread together, while enjoying traditional Southern recipes.

“That’s the only way we know how to do it,” Register said. “I only know one way to really help and that’s to start cooking. It’s not going to be one of those dinners where it’s baked beans and boiled potatoes.”

Along with barbecue, some of the possible items on the menu may include squash and rice pudding; Appalachian greasy beans, a something with sweet potatoes.

“I playing around with a couple of ideas because of local producers,” Register said. “With sweet potatoes being such a focal point of agriculture in Sampson County, that’s going to be a big focal point for me. What local stuff can we use on this menu?”

Register expressed how the ambience will be special as well, with the dinner being outside and families enjoying the stars. If inclement weather strikes, it’ll be moved indoors. Live entertainment is also planned for the event.

“It’ll be a fun family event,” he said. “If you want to go to dinner one night, instead of driving to Wilmington or Raleigh, you can come to Harrells and support a great local cause.”

All of the proceeds are going back to families effected by hurricane. All of the employees from Southern Smoke are not being paid for their time at the event and volunteered their services.

“This is something that we all believe in,” Register said about HCA and Southern Smoke working together. “This is one of the best ways we can do it.”

HCA Headmaster Andy Wells said staff is ready to help too. The hurricane effected the region unlike any other storm in his lifetime.

“We got a lot of families in the school, but certainly a lot of families in this community that’s been effected severely, so we want to help as many people as we can,” Wells said. “I appreciate Matthew for coming up with this idea and being willing to offer his services and talents to the project to help us raise money for the community.”

Eva Thornton, HCA director of advancement, added that HCA is a family atmosphere that shows empathy for the needs of others. Service is a major focus of the school’s curriculum.

“It’s the way we live our lives regardless of storms,” Thornton said. “We help others.”

The public is invited to attend and purchase tickets to helps families in Sampson, Pender, Duplin and Bladen counties, which were hit hard by the hurricane. Tickets went on sale Monday and are available through Oct. 19, online at www.come2thetable2help.eventbrite.com. The price is $30

HCA and Southern Smoke are also spreading awareness through the hashtag #come2thetable2help. For additional information regarding the event or volunteer efforts contact HCA at 910-532-4575.

Southern Smoke, HCA hosting fundraiser for Flo victims

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

COME TO THE TABLE Who: Southern Smoke Barbecue, Harrells Christian Academy What: Barbecue, entertainment, Southern cuisine When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 Where: Harrells Christian Academy, 360 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells Why: Fundraiser for Hurricane Florence victims in the region How: Purchase tickets online at www.come2thetable2help.eventbrite.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

