New Fire Academy set to begin

Whether you are a firefighter, a volunteer or someone looking to be one or the other, you do not want to miss Sampson Community College’s new Fire Academy.

“We have one paid fire department here in Sampson County and all others are volunteer,” said Amanda Bradshaw, Dean of SCC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education division. “These firefighters all need a certain number of hours for training and we help them get that valuable training.” Bradshaw says that while it’s always a good idea for experienced veterans to brush up on their skills, this fire academy is also open to the public. “This allows someone to come in who has an interest and they’re able to start from scratch, with no background and walk out a certified firefighter,” she says.

Those interested must be at least 16 years of age and a high school diploma or GED required if you are over 18. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license, have passed a physical examination but there are no residency requirements.

Aleta Whaley, Director of Public Service Training at SCC says there are many levels of training that the academy will provide. “Students of the academy will learn everything from putting out a fire and taking care of the victims to traffic management and hazmat procedures when there is a fire,” she says. “Fire chiefs in Sampson County have agreed that having a centralized place where individuals can go and receive their fire training is greatly needed. As it is now, individuals have to travel throughout the county trying to complete their certification.”

Among others, certifications earned through the academy include NC Firefighter Certification by the Office of the State Fire Marshall, Traffic Incident Management (TIMS) and NC Hazmat Level Responder Certification. Orientation for the academy begins November 14th and classes begin in January. For more information, contact Aleta Whaley at [email protected] or at. 910-900-4018.

Sampson Community College's new Fire Academy program begins this January.