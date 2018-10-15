Sorghum Festival cancelled

The annual Sorghum Festival held the third Saturday in October has been cancelled due to substantial damage incurred during Hurricane Florence. According to event organizer Jim Matthews, 90 percent of the crop is on the ground and almost destroyed. Strong winds caused roof damage to the Old McDaniel’s School and Matthews says there just isn’t enough time to get things back together before the scheduled event.

