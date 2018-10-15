Knowing the facts about breast cancer

Breast cancer occurs when malignant tumors develop in the breast. These cells can spread by breaking away from the original tumor and entering blood vessels or lymph vessels, which branch into tissues throughout the body. When cancer cells travels to other parts of the body and begin damaging other tissues and organs the process is called metastasis.

Facts about breast cancer in the United States

• One in eight women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetime.

• Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

• Breast Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

• Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

• Although Breast Cancer in men is rare an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

• On average every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

• Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the U.S. today.

All people whether male or female are born with some breast cells and tissue that have the possibility to develop into cancer. Even though males do not develop milk producing breasts, a man’s breast cells and tissue can still develop cancer, although this is very rare. Less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men, and only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer in men is usually detected as a hard lump underneath the nipple and areola. Of the men who develop breast cancer, the vast majority of cases are when the cells in or around the ducts begin to invade surrounding tissue. Male breast cancer can exhibit the same symptoms as breast cancer in women including a lump. Men may rarely be diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer or Paget disease of the nipple. Men carry a higher mortality than women do, primarily because awareness among men is less and they are less likely to assume a lump is breast cancer which can cause a delay in seeking treatment.

Although most people who develop breast cancer will not be able to pinpoint one specific cause, scientists have learned much about the risk factors that may indicate a stronger likelihood for cancer. Some risk factors can be avoided, but most risk factors cannot be avoided. Risk factors that cannot be changed are gender; age; race; family history; personal health history; early menstruation; and late menopause (after 55). Risk factors that can be changed are: lack of physical activity; poor diet; being overweight or obese; drinking alcohol; radiation to the chest and combined hormone replacement therapy (CHRT).

Anyone who notices anything unusual about their breasts, whether male or female, should contact their physician immediately. Survival rates and treatment are very similar for both men and women. Early detection of breast cancer increases treatment options and often reduces the risk of dying from breast cancer.

Sampson County’s 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally will be Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 537 McKoy St., Clinton. All are invited to attend and receive valuable information, door prizes, and a chance to hear the personal story of a male breast cancer survivor.

