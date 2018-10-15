BBQ Cook-off winners

Courtesy photos Smithfield Hog Production took first place in the 25th Annual Court Square Barbecue Cook-off on Saturday at the fair in downtown Clinton. Second place went to Prestage Farms, Inc., Colonial Heights FWB Church earned third place and New Life Baptist Church took fourth place. - Courtesy photos Barbecue Cook-off second place team Prestage Farms Inc. - Courtesy photos Cook-off third place team Colonial Heights FWB Church. - Courtesy photos Cook-off fourth place team New Life Baptist Church. - -

Smithfield Hog Production took first place in the 25th Annual Court Square Barbecue Cook-off on Saturday at the fair in downtown Clinton. Second place went to Prestage Farms, Inc., Colonial Heights FWB Church earned third place and New Life Baptist Church took fourth place.

Barbecue Cook-off second place team Prestage Farms Inc.

Cook-off third place team Colonial Heights FWB Church.

Cook-off fourth place team New Life Baptist Church.