BBQ Cook-off winners

October 15, 2018 Sampson Independent Local, News 0
Smithfield Hog Production took first place in the 25th Annual Court Square Barbecue Cook-off on Saturday at the fair in downtown Clinton. Second place went to Prestage Farms, Inc., Colonial Heights FWB Church earned third place and New Life Baptist Church took fourth place. - Courtesy photos
Barbecue Cook-off second place team Prestage Farms Inc. - Courtesy photos
Cook-off third place team Colonial Heights FWB Church. - Courtesy photos
Cook-off fourth place team New Life Baptist Church. - - Courtesy photos

Smithfield Hog Production took first place in the 25th Annual Court Square Barbecue Cook-off on Saturday at the fair in downtown Clinton. Second place went to Prestage Farms, Inc., Colonial Heights FWB Church earned third place and New Life Baptist Church took fourth place. Courtesy photos

Barbecue Cook-off second place team Prestage Farms Inc. Courtesy photos

Cook-off third place team Colonial Heights FWB Church. Courtesy photos

Cook-off fourth place team New Life Baptist Church. Courtesy photos