Hurricane affects SCC bottom line

Bradshaw - Starling -

Natural disasters like the recent hurricanes has more of an impact on the state’s community college system than most would expect.

Schools across southeastern North Carolina, including Sampson Community College, are not only feeling a financial impact from Hurricane Florence, but school officials are having to find ways for students to meet minimum requirements.

“Recent storms have had a major impact on a number of institutions across southeastern North Carolina,” Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling said. “This impact could mean significant loss for many of the state’s schools and colleges.”

According to Amanda Bradshaw, dean of Continuing Education, like the state’s K-12 institutes, community colleges are required to meet a minimum amount of instructional hours a semester, based on the program area in order for a student to be considered proficient in the area.

“When class hours are missed due to inclement weather, instructional time has to be made-up hour for hour before the last day of the semester,” Bradshaw explained. “Otherwise a student will not receive enough hours to complete the course. This is true for many of our classes in Workforce Development and Continuing Education as many are based on physical contact hours in the classroom.”

An example, Bradshaw said, is the natural hair care class through the Cosmetology Department. The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners requires that a student complete 200 classroom hours before they are able to test before the board and receive a state certification to practice their skills. The college follows the 200 hour minimum and schedules classes for the semester based on that requirement. When days are missed, the college has to find ways for students to make up the time and be qualified to sit before the board for their certification.

Additionally, Bradshaw said the college often faces situations where a student has suffered significant loss or damage during the storm, and for that reason, may have complications getting to class and continuing in a program.

“Ultimately, our concern is for our students, staff and faculty first and foremost,” Bradshaw said. “As the semester progresses, instructors become invested in the well-being of each of their students. Instructors get to know the student’s family situations, work situations, and share in their challenges and successes.”

Following a storm, Bradshaw said the college works to reopen the campus and return classes to a normal schedule as soon as possible.

“The initial negative impact we feel is that students simply get out of a routine of learning,” Bradshaw said. “When weather impacts the area, students’ and instructors’ focus shifts from achieving goals academically to simply surviving to meet the basic needs of shelter, food, electricity and water.”

According to Bradshaw, following Hurricane Florence, the Workforce Development and Continuing Education departments made every effort to reach out to all students and asses how they fared during the storm.

“This not only gave us a sense for how the student body was coping after the storm as a whole but also allowed us to know how to better meet the needs of the students once they returned,” Bradshaw explained. “Food insecurities, the need for shelter, clothing, and transportation are now even greater than before.”

In an effort to recoup lost time, Bradshaw said the college works to ensure those missed hours are made up as soon as possible.

“Considering the hours missed, students will be making up hours in a variety of ways,” Bradshaw shared. “Examples include, extending the class time by 10 minutes each day until the end of the semester, holding class times during Fall Break, extending the end of the semester by adding two additional instructional days, and in some cases students will be attending make-up classes on Friday evenings and Saturdays.”

Storms like Hurricane Florence not only cause an instructional loss for the college, but a financial loss as well. If the classes missed are contact hours, the college will feel the impact in the following funding year. For every hour that a student is not present in the classroom setting, the college loses instructional funding during the following fiscal year due to a decreased full time equivalency funding parameter.

“After Florence, we have seen a short-term dip in attendance but most students have returned to campus within a few days of reopening and have continued to attend,” Bradshaw said. “In other program areas, short-term in-service trainings have been cancelled all together because emergency personnel are still working through the challenges of Florence across the county. This has resulted in multiple losses of training events that we hope to reschedule for next semester. All the while, the college is being very attentive in supporting the students in emergency needs that may present as a result of Florence and keeping their motivation levels high.”

Bradshaw https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_bradshaw-amanda.jpg Bradshaw Starling https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Starling.jpg Starling

Officials: Storms cause financial, instructional losses

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.