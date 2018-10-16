Peace rally aims to unite

Tatum -

With a mission to change people’s lives, LaShonta Tatum is spreading a message of peace and love.

Adult Summit is hosting its “Stop the Violence Rally” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Sampson Center Gym, 808 Barden St., Clinton. It will feature testimonies about violence from family members who’ve experienced a loss because of tragedy. Motivational speakers from the area are also scheduled to speak about success and overcoming obstacles in their lives.

“It’s all about positivity and making sure that we understand that’s there’s something more than just violence, gun violence, fussing, arguing and fighting,” Tatum said.

It was a vision given to Tatum, a local minister, working to make improvements in the community through events through the “Adult Summit” organization. She founded the organization, which hosts motivational sessions at Clinton City Hall.

“God gave me the vision to do a Stop the Violence rally and to pull as many people as possible from the community to get involved in this rally,” Tatum said about spreading inspiration to youths and parents.

With a few months of planning, Tatum reached out to local artists, poets, singers, and choirs to help make the event a success.

“We want everyone to know that we are doing something positive and different,” she said. “We want to encourage and let everybody know that you can choose a different lifestyle. You can overcome certain struggles and certain things that you’re going through. You just have to think positive and put yourself in a positive environment to move forward.”

She strongly believes that one way to improve the community is by bringing everyone together. The message for the day was inspired by biblical scripture from Galatians 5:13-14, which spreads a message of “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

“Nobody is on one side or the other,” Tatum said. “We’re all right here together, standing in the middle of this very small community. As small as the community is, we should all be on one accord and not standing on the other side just looking at one another.”

The event is being sponsored by Jerris McPhail of Gridiron, a local gym and fitness center open 24/7. McPhail is donating bouncy houses for children to enjoy along with other activities. During the rally, there will also be face painting and music provided by DJ Wendell Newkirk. Free refreshments such as popcorn and slushies will be provided.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Tatum said.

Adult Summit is looking for volunteers to assist with the event. For more information, donations towards the event, or to assist, contact Tatum at 910-385-4522 or through email at [email protected]

‘Stop the Violence’ set for Saturday

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

