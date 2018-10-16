Off-duty officer shot in Sampson; suspect surrenders

A Fayetteville Police Department officer was shot Monday night in northwestern Sampson County, not far from the Cumberland County line.

According to reports, around 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities received a report that an off-duty Fayetteville Police officer had been shot in the area of Maxwell Road in the Clement community. The officer was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, reportedly having sustained “serious wounds,” local officials said,.

Fayetteville Police officials reported that the officer was in “stable condition” on Tuesday.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was discovered parked in the middle of Dunn Road, with the suspect sitting in the vehicle. Sampson County Sheriff’s officers and troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded and attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering “and used less lethal munitions to get the suspect to comply,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

“The incident escalated when the suspect attempted to ram officers with his vehicle and resulted in officers discharging their firearms,” the release went on. “The suspect, who was injured, was transferred by Sampson County EMS to an undisclosed hospital.”

Sheriff’s officials said N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents were on the scene Tuesday conducting an investigation, which is standard protocol, they noted. No additional information was released, including the names of either the officer or the suspect. The name of the officer also was not disclosed by the Fayetteville Police Department, which did inform the public through its Facebook page just before midnight Monday of the shooting.

“One of our officers was shot while off duty out of our jurisdiction. The officer is currently being treated at an area hospital,” the post read. “We ask for your thoughts and prayers at this time for the officer and their family. Our focus is currently on the officer’s full recovery. This incident occurred outside of our jurisdiction, and as such, we have no additional information to provide at this time.”

Just before noon Tuesday, a second post from the Fayetteville Police Department thanked the public for their prayers, concerns and support.

“Our officer is stable and working hard with their family to recover from the injuries,” the message read.

