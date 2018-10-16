Fall fun at the fair

The Huckleberry Brothers entertained listeners on the grounds of the Sampson County History Museum Saturday during the museum’s Craft Demonstration Day, held in conjunction with the Court Square Street Fair. Pictured, from left, are members Bryant Henderson, David Bass and Michael Malone. The Huckleberry Brothers - there are eight members in all, who were divided among other events this weekend - are from across eastern North Carolina. - Edwin ‘Pee Wee’ Wrench explains the history of pine tar soap to visitors to his display Saturday. ‘It’s all I use,’ said Wrench, who lives in the Godwin area of Sampson with wife Marthajane. His brother Kent Wrench, now passed, was president of the Historical Society, editor of the local Huckleberry Historian and author of ‘Tar Heel: North Carolina’s Forgotten Economy’ about pitch, tar, turpentine and longleaf. Edwin now passes that on to others, in part through the use of an intricate model display he built out of a 300-year-old longleaf pine. Said Edwin: ‘I just love the history of it.’ - Walter Pauling cooks up some barbecue for New Life Outreach Ministries of Clinton. - Clinton High art teacher Michael Ray paints the face of Rylan Autry, 9. - - The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club put on another popular show in the Lisbon Street parking lot as part of Saturday’s festivities. - - Cullen Pate holds horses Prince, right, and Albert steady as his grandfather Phil Hudson gets the carriage ready for rides at Saturday’s fair. - - Some of the many dancers that brought crowds to the stage at the top of College and Main streets, where live entertainment took place during the fair. - - Stephanie Bell and her daughter Angel, 2, do a little painting at an arts and crafts station sponsored by the Sampson County Arts Council. - - Marlene Aguayo puts together a pinata on the museum grounds. She runs her own business, El Confetti, based in Clinton. - - Thousands flocked into downtown Clinton for the 31st annual Court Square Street Fair on Saturday. - -

The Huckleberry Brothers entertained listeners on the grounds of the Sampson County History Museum Saturday during the museum’s Craft Demonstration Day, held in conjunction with the Court Square Street Fair. Pictured, from left, are members Bryant Henderson, David Bass and Michael Malone. The Huckleberry Brothers – there are eight members in all, who were divided among other events this weekend – are from across eastern North Carolina.

Edwin ‘Pee Wee’ Wrench explains the history of pine tar soap to visitors to his display Saturday. ‘It’s all I use,’ said Wrench, who lives in the Godwin area of Sampson with wife Marthajane. His brother Kent Wrench, now passed, was president of the Historical Society, editor of the local Huckleberry Historian and author of ‘Tar Heel: North Carolina’s Forgotten Economy’ about pitch, tar, turpentine and longleaf. Edwin now passes that on to others, in part through the use of an intricate model display he built out of a 300-year-old longleaf pine. Said Edwin: ‘I just love the history of it.’

Walter Pauling cooks up some barbecue for New Life Outreach Ministries of Clinton.

Clinton High art teacher Michael Ray paints the face of Rylan Autry, 9.

The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club put on another popular show in the Lisbon Street parking lot as part of Saturday’s festivities.

Cullen Pate holds horses Prince, right, and Albert steady as his grandfather Phil Hudson gets the carriage ready for rides at Saturday’s fair.

Some of the many dancers that brought crowds to the stage at the top of College and Main streets, where live entertainment took place during the fair.

Stephanie Bell and her daughter Angel, 2, do a little painting at an arts and crafts station sponsored by the Sampson County Arts Council.

Marlene Aguayo puts together a pinata on the museum grounds. She runs her own business, El Confetti, based in Clinton.

Thousands flocked into downtown Clinton for the 31st annual Court Square Street Fair on Saturday.