Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 12 — Harrison Tyler Lambert, 26, of 743 Vander Road, Autryville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 20.
• Oct. 13 — Cole Patrick Fitzsimmons, 20, of 119 Alan Lane, Clayton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Oct. 19.
• Oct. 13 — McKenna Matthews, 17, of 26 Hillside Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 13.
• Oct. 13 — Kristina Williams, 33, of 135 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Dec. 13.
• Oct. 13 — Mia Paragin, 16, of 3681 Roseboro Hwy., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond or court date listed.
• Oct. 14 — Christabelle McLean, 65, of 808 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. No bond set; court date is Nov. 28.
• Oct. 14 — Gregorio Vargas-Bautista, 24, of DL&B Labor Camp, Auctioneer Road, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond and court date not listed.
• Oct. 14 — Bobby Simpson, 61, of 104 W. North St., Apt. C., Roseboro, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 1.
• Oct. 15 — Matthew Scott Kramer, 22, of 96 Day Lily Lane, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 30.
• Oct. 15 — Jennifer Lynn Norris, 27, of 2121 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on an out-of-county charge of breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 19.
• Oct. 15 — Zachary Thornton, 25, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is Nov. 13.
Incidents/investigations
• Oct. 12 — Wesley Johnson of Clinton reported the theft of a riding lawnmower, valued at $1,700.
• Oct. 15 — Daniel Maynor of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of a television, valued at $959.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.