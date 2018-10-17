N.C. House seats up for grabs

Smith - Freeman - Denning - Brisson - -

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the House of Representatives races, District 21 and 22, with Democrat Raymond Smith Jr. and Republican Robert Freeman Sr. vying for the District 21 seat and Democrat Martin Denning and Republican William Brisson for the District 22 seat. Questions, compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Kristy D. Carter)

District 21

Raymond Smith Jr.: Winning a seat as an at-large representative on the Wayne County Public Schools board, Smith will have to surrender his position if elected to the North Carolina House. He worked for the state Department of Transportation before becoming executive director of GATEWAY transportation services and later becoming director of the transportation department for Wayne County Schools. He held this position until 2014.

Robert Freeman Sr.: Freeman has given 44 years of service to federal, state and county governments as a military veteran and educator. He served as a 21 year veteran of the United States Air Force, nine years as a JROTC instructor in high school, four and a half years as a school administrator and nine and a half years as the school liaison officer for Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. A veteran of the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, he maintained flight equipment for hundreds of combat pilots during his tenure in the Air Force. While on active duty with the Air Force he attended Saint Leo University and received a bachelor of arts degree in human resources administration and earned a masters of school administration degree from East Carolina University School of Education. Freeman is the father of two children.

SI: Do you support a proposed Constitutional Amendment, expected to be on November’s ballot, that gives appointment powers over the state elections and ethics board to the legislature, and strips the governor of the power to make hundreds of appointments to state boards and commissions? Explain why or why not.

Freeman: I do support all six of the amendments that are going to be on the ballot. I support my party’s position on those.

Smith: I am absolutely opposed to that proposed amendment. The three branches of government, the executive, judiciary and legislative branches, are split intentionally by the Constitution for the purpose of creating a balance of power. When one of those three branches of government attempts to remove or strip the power from one of those branches, that in essence empowers that branch to override the other branches of government and for that reason be an imbalance in government. The latest example would be the recent appointment of our supreme court justice. The executive branch has the power of appointment for the purpose of it being equal. The legislative branch, their job is to approve the appointment. If they don’t approve, the executive branch has the opportunity to go back and appoint someone else. I dare say if this same initiative was attempted at the national level, there would be an outcry that would be deafening. There is no way our national government would strip that power from the executive branch, being the president, so why would we do it at the state level? This is absolutely something that is not good for the state of North Carolina.

SI: As a legislator, do you believe the Constitutional Amendments dealing with the governor’s appointment authority unfairly shifts the balance of power and gives too much authority to the legislative branch and weakens the governor’s role, Republican or Democrat, as head of the state?

Smith: Absolutely. As I stated before, anytime one branch of government attempts to strip power from another branch of government, that creates an imbalance. An imbalanced government is a dangerous government and not good for the citizens of the state of North Carolina. The forefathers, the men who penned our Constitution, were understanding of the fact that each branch should have equivalent power so that no one branch can take over and make its demands and impose its will on the other branches of government. To add further, the individuals who consider themselves to be conservative, are typically considering themselves to be Constitutionalist. How can you consider yourself to be a Constitutionalist if you are constantly attacking the Constitution and trying to amend it.

Freeman: Well, I really don’t have a comment on that, having not been in the legislature. I really am learning on that as I go, myself, how that works and being brand new to this. That is something we will have to see.

SI: In light of a recent court decision that awarded nearly half a billion dollars (punitive damages limited the verdict to $94 million) to plaintiffs suing Smithfield Foods over the hog waste generated by its North Carolina farms, how do you balance regulating one of this county, region and state’s largest economic and agricultural drivers with individuals who have property rights? What do you think of how those ongoing suits are being handled?

Freeman: I know that there are laws in place and regulations that the hog producers have to go by, so basically with that, the balance is, the farms have to comply with regulations. I think the laws are put in place to try to prevent the farmer from facing frivolous law suits. There is a balance there. If farmers are following the law, we may have out of state lawyers come in and instigate things. Big thing is following the law, and with that hopefully everybody will be protected in that.

Smith: As it relates to the actual suits themselves, because there is no previous judicial precedence for limiting those lawsuits, I don’t know that there is a lot that we as citizens, at this point, can do to deal with what has already been done. However, I do believe that as a citizen in the state of North Carolina and Smithfield Foods being one of our larger employers, they have the right to operate, they have the right to conduct business on behalf of their constituents. They provide a service to the community. Now, as far as the individuals affected by the waste that has accumulated through these types of business, I need to look no further than the example of the coal ash pits in part of District 21, which is Wayne County. Their ongoing litigation with regards to the coal ash that is the waste from the Duke Energy Power Plant. What has happened is, of course that issue has groundwater issues that individuals claim there is coal ash in the groundwater that is contributory to a high rate of cancer in that area, what has happened is, that one of our state colleges, North Carolina A&T State University, has come up with a process whereby they can encapsulate that coal ash and put it in the form of building materials and other types of materials. Once that coal ash is contained, it is no longer a hazard. With that in mind, I believe there is a scientific solution to dealing with hog waste. I do not believe that we can litigate ourselves out of this dilemma. I believe the solution relies in research and development. I would encourage the legislature to invest money in our state universities and come up with a scientific way of disposing of or using that waste in a productive manner.

SI: Judges in North Carolina last month said that despite declaring the state electoral map to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered for partisan reasons, there wasn’t enough time for the map to be redrawn before midterm elections in November. What needs to be done to rectify this?

Smith: A independent third party, in my humble opinion, should be commissioned solely for the purpose of redrawing fair and non-partisan district maps that will create equity and fairness in this process. As long as political parties are given the party to choose their votes through gerrymandering, as opposed to the voters choosing their representative through fairly drawn maps, this is going to be an ongoing problem and it is not fair to the citizens to the state of North Carolina to be subjected to only being able to choose those individuals who have drawn them into a convenient map, forcing them to choose from these individuals from those individuals.

Freeman: I’m just not really, really can’t speak to that. I’m not sure what would need to be done on that. I think you are referring to the Congressional map. I am running for House. We follow the maps that were approved a long time ago.

District 22

Martin “Tony” Denning: Born and raised in Sampson County, Denning graduated from Lakewood High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a retired educator with 33 years of teaching experience in both the public school and charter school settings. He has one daughter and one son.

William Brisson: Growing up in Dublin, Brisson is a full-time farmer along with his brother. He is the former chair of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, chair of Bladen County Hospital Board of Trustees and Bladen Medical Center. Brisson is married to his wife of 50 years, Brenda, who helps manage the farming business. They have a son, Alan, and a granddaughter. Editor’s Note: Numerous attempts to reach Brisson were made, including multiple phone calls to both his office and cell phone, text messages and emails.

SI: Do you support a proposed Constitutional Amendment, expected to be on November’s ballot, that gives appointment powers over the state elections and ethics board to the legislature, and strips the governor of the power to make hundreds of appointments to state boards and commissions? Explain why or why not.

Denning: No I do not. I believe that our government has functioned well because of the separation of powers. We have a three part government and those three parts work well together. The current government is trying to take the legislative’s power away. Seems to me to be purely partisan. It is wrong to change our constitution so they can have more power. I want to restore the balance that the current or former legislature has overturned. They are obviously seeking to make the legislature too powerful by trying to do six different amendments.

SI: As a legislator, do you believe the Constitutional Amendments dealing with the governor’s appointment authority unfairly shifts the balance of power and gives too much authority to the legislative branch and weakens the governor’s role, Republican or Democrat, as head of the state?

Denning: Yes I do. I think it’s wrong. I think the current legislature is trying to seek too much power. That’s why we have all these amendments on the ballot and why all the governors, both Democrat and Republican, that are alive, and judges that are alive are against these amendments. Both parties. Not just the Democrats, but Republicans too. We don’t need to make our governor just a figurehead.

SI: In light of a recent court decision that awarded nearly half a billion dollars (punitive damages limited the verdict to $94 million) to plaintiffs suing Smithfield Foods over the hog waste generated by its North Carolina farms, how do you balance regulating one of this county, region and state’s largest economic and agricultural drivers with individuals who have property rights? What do you think of how those ongoing suits are being handled?

Denning: I think that any attack on a hog farmer that is is following all the regulations and properly maintaining his hog farm is doing more than the average individual even knows. My brother in law, my father in law and my nephew, work themselves continuously to make sure their lagoon is pumped properly and onto land that is theirs. They are not pumping it on anyone else’s land. They live just as close to the hog farms. I’m for a farmer that follows the rules. They have a lot of rules to follow. To make them follow all those rules, and still take it away, would be so wrong. I’m not for the destruction of hog farmers. I’m for the support of all hog farms, all farmers. They have a lot of responsibility to keep things safe. They are checked on a regular basis and they get written up if they are not following things.

SI: Judges in North Carolina last month said that despite declaring the state electoral map to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered for partisan reasons, there wasn’t enough time for the map to be redrawn before midterm elections in November. What needs to be done to rectify this?

Denning: We need to have a group of independent, non-partisan people, political science professors, to draw these lines according to geography and not racial population.

Smith Freeman Denning Brisson

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

