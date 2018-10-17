Grady, Fann challenge for Clerk’s post

Grady - Fann -

(Editor’s note: Today’s Question and Answer is for the Clerk of Superior Court race, with Democrat Tammy Grady facing off against Republican Chris Fann for the seat held by interim Republican Clerk Dwight Williams Jr. Questions, compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Chris Berendt)

Tammy Grady: Born and raised close to the Kitty Fork community, Grady grew up going to Owen Grove PFWB, where she still attends. She resides in the Herring community. Grady began volunteering with Sampson County Adult Day Care and continued with 4H before going on to work for the N.C. Cooperative Extension and Sampson County Head Start. She is a now a deputy clerk within the Clerk of Court’s Office, where she has worked for nearly 18 years. She is married to husband Darryl, a retiree of the Clinton Police Department. The two have a daughter, McKenzie, who attends Campbell University, where she is a double major in criminal justice/pre-law and history.

Chris Fann: Fann is on the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees and has served as a board member for the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, Sampson Agri-Exposition Center and Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. He is a charter member of Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, involved since its inception in 1993. Fann graduated in June 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University. Fann was general manager, vice president and co-owner of Clinton Toyota for a decade until becoming general manager for Go Toyota from August 1990 until its sale to Deacon Jones in October 2016. He has been sales manager for Deacon Jones Toyota since then. Fann and wife Kim have been married for 40 years and have two daughters, Casi Freeman and Savannah Anders, as well as four grandchildren. Fann attends Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton, where he is a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

SI: What qualifies you to serve as the Clerk of Court?

Grady: I’ve been working in the Clerk’s Office for close to 18 years now. I’ve worked in different capacities in the office. I’ve worked in several different offices. I know the importance of the record-keeping. We have to use discretion when talking to someone about cases, and there are certain cases we can’t talk about like juvenile cases. I work well with the public. I love the public. I have worked well with the attorneys, law enforcement, probation — we deal with a lot of entities outside of the actual Clerk’s Office and I have a good working relationship with those entities. My focus has been getting back to the people. I have the willingness and the love to serve the people of Sampson County.

Fann: What qualifies me is my experience. My experience growing up on a farm. I learned the value of hard work at an early age. Then when my dad became sheriff, my two older brothers had left us, so I had to start managing the day-to-day operations through tobacco season. After I went back to school and came back to Clinton, I’ve been in a manager position for 30-plus years. My experience there and all the thousands of conversations we’re having yearly with the citizens of Sampson County and outlying counties, helping them with their issues. Also, with my community involvements — active, not just a member — with several groups and I still continue with that. I didn’t do that work to one day run for office, but it sure has afforded me the contacts around the county that will help facilitate the Clerk’s Office in becoming stronger and better and being a better manager for the four departments within the court system.

SI: What are the biggest misunderstandings or misconceptions about the Clerk’s Office and how will you go about explaining and debunking any of those for the general public?

Fann: I think the misconceptions are when you get there, you are scared to death. You don’t realize you need the Clerk’s Office until something happens — a death in the family, special child proceedings coming into your life — you’ve not been there. You’re kind of scared of that. You don’t know what to ask or who to see. That’s something I feel with my experience being in the retail side of the business, and my career being taking care of people, listening to them and making them feel comfortable, one thing I want to do is have an open-door policy where people can come in and find their around to the different parts of the courthouse that they need to help them instead of looking themselves. It’s about being proactive in there.

Grady: One misunderstanding or misconception is that the Clerk can actually change how the court is run. That’s not correct. The District Attorney handles the process of the courtroom and the judge, of course, is the ultimate decision-maker in the courtroom. One of my biggest focuses is communication — communication between the staff, for one, and communication between the staff and the citizens. We deal with legal verbiage every day, but we have to step back and remember that everyone we help is not familiar with our legal verbiage or terminology.

SI: Juror safety is an issue that has been discussed as of late, as there are no real accommodations for jurors being called to serve for jury duty. They are relegated to the outside elements, hallways and other places. What is your solution to solve this problem?

Grady: That’s a big one. First of all, we’re pretty much out of extra space unless we can get the county commissioners and the county to approve closing in the section in between the courthouse and the extension. But, I for one, when I’m elected Clerk, I will work on not having them in the hallways. If we have to go to the third floor courtroom and be seated in there, at least they would have somewhere to sit and could be called down to the courtroom if needed. I also intend on providing hors d’oeuvres or something and beverages for jurors because they come there and they are just there. When the judge is talking to the attorneys or they dismiss for a few minutes, they come downstairs and they line up in the hallway. If they want anything to drink or anything to eat, they have to purchase that out of the vending machine. I want to change that. I’m not going to have a three-course meal, but I’d like to provide some snacks for them.

Fann: First of all, I have to have the opportunity to get into the office; and when I get in the office, I need to talk to the people who have a hand in that. Clerk Dwight Williams is doing a fantastic job of trying to upgrade some things within the courthouse for safety for jurors, and also for employees and citizens of the county. I just think the first thing we have to do is see what options are available, and the way you do that is to get everybody to buy in who has a part to do with that, whether it be county, state or federal employees. Get all the people together, come up with some solutions and find the best way to make it better for all concerned.

SI: The old age of the main courthouse has been discussed for years along with the configuration of multiple court facilities in and around the downtown. Multiple entrances in the main courthouse have also been decreased to one in recent years to improve traffic flow and safety. What can be done to further improve court facilities, and is a new courthouse the solution?

Fann: I’m proud of Clerk Dwight Williams for what he’s done and what he has handled and the upgrades that he has made in every area of the courthouse. So kudos to him. I know the importance of the courthouse and what it brings to the downtown and the downtown businesses, so I’d like to see maybe working with those involved, downtown business leaders and county officials, to see if there is a better way of utilizing any downtown buildings that are unoccupied or how we can better utilize the downtown properties and make it safer for all concerned.

Grady: As far as the main courthouse, it’s a historic building. So no matter what happens in the future, it will be left where it is at, I’m sure. A new courthouse would be feasible, but if in the future, the county commissioners agree that we should build a new courthouse, the actual committee that makes up that decision needs to consist of staff that actually works in these buildings. I’ll give an example. In the new Superior Court room under the D.A.’s Office, our staff was not really consulted. If you notice — and probably the general public might not, but those who work in it do — the juror box is on one side of the courtroom, the jury room is on the other side. When they dismiss to go to the jury room, they have to walk across the courtroom by the defendant. If and when the county decides they want to build (a new courthouse) — it’s their ultimate decision; it’s not the Clerk’s decision, it’s not the D.A.’s decision — our concern is taxes going up and a way to pay. I understand that. It might be where we can write for a grant to offset some of the cost for the courthouse. If there’s one built, it really needs to be connected to the Law Enforcement Center, where the Sheriff’s Office and the magistrate is located. If it was connected to that building, you wouldn’t have to worry about transporting the defendants from the jail across town to the courthouse.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

