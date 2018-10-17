Two vying for Senate seat

Jackson - Moore -

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the N.C. Senate — District 10, with Democrat Vernon R. Moore challenging Incumbent and Republican Brent Jackson. Questions, compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Chase Jordan)

Brent Jackson

Jackson, a Sampson County native, is a first-generation farmer and has been involved in agriculture for more than 30 years. In November 2010, he was elected to the North Carolina State Senate and has been re-elected three times. During his time in the legislature, he served as co-chairman of both the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural and Economic Resources; and the Senate Agriculture/Environment/Natural Resources Committee. He’s currently the co-chair of the Joint Environmental Review Commission and the Joint Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission.

Jackson is a founding member of the Agriculture and Rural Caucus of the N.C. General Assembly and was elected to the legislative board of the international organization State Agriculture and Rural Leaders in January 2014. He’s also on the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders board. He is the co-founder of Jackson Farming Company of Autryville, where he lives with his wife Debbie. The business grows watermelons, cantaloupes, and other produce. Grain commodities and flue-cured tobacco are also produced. He operates two country gain elevators.

Vernon R. Moore

Moore, a North Carolina native was born in the Warsaw Township of Duplin County. He grew up on a farm, where he worked when he was not attending school. Moore attended North Carolina A&T University before he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.

He later became an instructor at the Non Commissioned Officer Leadership School at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Moore was later picked for the Special Air Mission Security at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Some of his other service positions include security flight chief and security superintendent at Royal Air Force Upper Heyford Air Base, United Kingdom; First Sergeant of the Base Headquarters and the Transportation Squadron; aand his final assignment was being a First Sergeant at the Space Communication Division, Air Force Space Command and 3rd Services Squadron, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo. While living in Colorado, Moore became a Financial Advisor at Ameriprise Financial Planning. After returning to his home state, he became a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch in Fayetteville and various locations in the southeast region of the state.

A few years ago, he became a spring fellow for Organizing For America (OFA), a project created by the Democratic National Committee after the inauguration of President Barack Obama. He became a founding member of OFA North Carolina. In 2016, he worked as an organizer for the N.C. Combined Campaign and worked in Duplin, Wayne, Johnston and Sampson counties.

SI: Do you support a proposed Constitutional Amendment, expected to be on November’s ballot, that gives appointment powers over the state elections and ethics board to the legislature, and strips the governor of the power to make hundreds of appointments to state boards and commissions? Explain why or why not.

Jackson: I support all six amendments and I voted for them on the Senate floor and I’ll vote for them when I get behind the booth. I feel like like over the years — and this has been going on for decades on that particular amendment — I feel like the governors of both parties have appointed their friends and buddies as judges on their way out the door. I think it’s time the people had a better way of doing it and this merit selection, in my opinion, is the best way to do it because I feel like I’m a whole lot closer to my constituents than a governor is, especially on his way out the door.

Moore: I do not support the amendment and the reason is because the Constitution of the state models after, somewhat, the U.S. Constitution. It embraces the idea that there’s three distinct branches of government — judiciary, executive, and legislative. The General Assembly should not be policing issues. We need an independent body outside of us appointed by the executive to make sure that each branches of the government is performing the way they should perform. There’s a proposal for a fifty-fifty split between parties, but there’s three parties in North Carolina, so what are the independents going to see. And second, if you’re going to go partisan, there’s always going to be deadlocks, which means nothing gets done. That means nothing get done and no policies are made. No policies are enforced and no rules and laws are enforced. It doesn’t make any logical sense.

SI: As a legislator, do you believe the Constitutional Amendments dealing with the governor’s appointment authority unfairly shifts the balance of power and gives too much authority to the legislative branch and weakens the governor’s role, Republican or Democrat, as head of the state?

Moore: Yes, it weakens the governor and it weakens any other government we’ve ever had. In the future, the super majority which is also been determined to be an illegal body in the courts, should not be arresting power from a legally elected governor to suit there own personal whims which have been proven to be with malice. I just don’t agree that the General Assembly should be taken away the governor’s power to appoint. That’s been something that’s been done with separation of powers in place in our constitution. The governor should have the power to appoint. If someone dies, the governor should be able to appoint the people that need to go into those positions. That’s why he was elected governor. The General Assembly is trying to pull as much power away from the governor to basically neuter to help govern the state and make decisions critical to the well being of our state.

Jackson: Again, I fully support all six of these amendments, as I stated. I voted for them on the Senate floor and I’ll certainly vote for them again when I get at the polling both. This is not a power grab by the legislature, but it’s more of an opportunity to put these appointments back into the hands of the citizens. I feel like the legislature is much closer to the citizens than the executive branch, on a day-to-day basis.

SI: In light of a recent court decision that awarded nearly half a billion dollars (punitive damages limited the verdict to $94 million) to plaintiffs suing Smithfield Foods over the hog waste generated by its North Carolina farms, how do you balance regulating one of this county, region and state’s largest economic and agricultural drivers with individuals who have property rights? What do you think of how those ongoing suits are being handled?

Jackson: I fully support property rights. I’m a landowner and I certainly treasure my right to own my land and do what I want to on it, as long as I’m not affecting no one else. Pertaining these law suits, I think these lawsuits are frivolous. I think they’re a way for out-of-state attorneys in cooperation with one firm here in North Carolina has devised a way to reap benefits without having to do any work. Most of these cases from what I’ve seen, the plaintiffs move to the nuisance and the nuisance does not move to the plaintiffs. These operations have been in place for more than a year and so I think the judge in this particular case totally stepped over his bounds, was very biased in what he allowed the jury to hear and not hear. A perfect example of that is they would never let the jury go to a livestock farm and see it for themselves. How ridiculous is that? You go see something and as the say, a picture is worth a thousand words. But this judge in this case would not allow them to do that. So I feel that the whole situation was tainted from the get-go and I believe in the end when this all gets to the court of appeals, Smithfield Foods and its growers, is what it’s going to effect. It’s not just Smithfield Foods that’s going to be effected. It’s going to effect the growers and it already has in the cases that they have lost. That in turn is going to effect the whole rural economy and the communities that surround these areas. Without these livestock operations in these rural economies, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’ll have tumbleweeds rolling down some of these rural streets. I fully support Smithfield Foods, its growers and the farmers behind this. I feel like they will be vindicated at some point in time.

Moore: You know that the byproduct of raising pork or chicken is feces. The sanitation laws requires human beings to put a septic tank in the area they call arable soil that perks. That hasn’t always been the case. They decided that was a health hazard. So if human waste is a health hazard, animal waste for the production of food is also a health hazard. Across the nation, there’s other communities that have the same type of swine production and they found viable solutions to control the waste, so that it doesn’t pollute and destroy the livability of folks around the area. It amazes me how people can’t see that it’s polluting our water ways and our land and in area’s where there’s swine production, it goes against the nature of growing our families and stuff and so forth. During the last hurricane, we had lagoons that breached and went into some of our water lands and wetlands and it was just a general mess. The short term consequence is that they’re being asked to take these settlements, go out of business or move those places where lagoons have repeatedly polluted. A study needs to be made public by everyone, but I don’t believe that the cost of proper treatment for those lagoons comes anywhere near what the settlement felt in the beginning would have been proper compensation for poor sanitation of hog lagoons presented to the communities that those folks were living in. For the land, if you own or rent a house there you can’t live there and think you’re going to rent it in the future. I’m not against Smithfield and I’m not against the people who got the settlement and I’m not against the farmers. I think the solution is technology that provides a clean way to produce swine and that’s what folks needs to be going towards. I live in a community outside Warsaw between Kenansville and Magnolia where swine production is in high gear. My dad used to raise hogs, but not nearly to the volume that these commercial productions. You can’t call them farms, they’re like swine factories. It’s amazing to think that folks think feces from hog lagoons is more tolerable than the feces from humans.

SI: Judges in North Carolina last month said that despite declaring the state electoral map to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered for partisan reasons, there wasn’t enough time for the map to be redrawn before midterm elections in November. What needs to be done to rectify this?

Moore: The last ruling was based on appeal. So, in 2017, the same ruling required the map to be redrawn. They did redraw them but they made them just as partisan as they were before. It’s not just political gerrymandering. It was determined that these maps were drawn to systematically disempower, disfranchise or overlook communities, including racial motives. The people who drew those are being proposed to be the district judges for district courts. I think that remedy needs to be independent and possibly, since they were drawn by a computer,they need to be programmed to be independent, so that the programs are balanced based on a community size … as opposed to cutting out certain communities where the maps are drawn to make sure that a certain group of people get elected time and time again. If you don’t have representation and you know that you’re not going to be represented, it disincentives you exercising your vote in the first place. That’s what happening in North Carolina. It’s not just Democrat and Republican. It’s much more sinister than that. It’s seems to be or is, based on the courts rule, designed to make sure than disenfranchised communities stay disenfranchised and make it futile for you to make a change in your community, no matter how many rallies you hold and how many candidates you put up. Realistically, you can spend millions of dollars and still not make a difference in certain districts because it stacked one hundred percent against you. It’s not fifty-fifty. It’s systematically computerized disenfranchisement to neuter voters power on who represents them.

Jackson: Well, gerrymandering has been around much longer than I have and you have as well. I don’t see where’s there’s a need to change it. It’s always been that the party that’s in charge has the right to draw the maps. But it seems very ironic and someways funny that all of a sudden in the last few years since Republicans have been in control, this is a major issue. Every time we try to draw a map to appease the court, it gets thrown back in the court. So it appears to be a neverending situation, but I fully support our maps that have been drawn. I think they’ve been fair, equitable and legal. I feel like in some point, this just has to stop and let us move on and let the people in the district and the state vote. If they think we have not done what we’re supposed to do, they can vote us out. But if they think we have, they can keep us there as we go.

Sen. Jackson eyes fifth term, faces Moore

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

