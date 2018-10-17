Candidates for Dist. 3 talk issues

Bowden - Lee -

(Editor’s note: This kicks off a series this week of pointed questions to candidates for local office. Election Day is on Nov. 6 and the early voting period begins Oct. 17. Today’s Question and Answer is for District 3 county commissioner race, with incumbent Republican Sue Lee and Democrat Willie Bowden Sr. vying for the seat. Questions, compiled by the Independent, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Chris Berendt.)

Sue Lee, the county’s current District 3 representative, was born in Sampson County. She is married to husband of 47 years, Tart Lee, and they have two sons, Brandon and Justin, and two grandchildren, Jackson and Jenna Stuart. The Lee family owns and operates Precision Tool & Stamping, which has been in operation for the better part of four decades having been established in 1980. Lee also previously worked for Sampson Memorial (now Sampson Regional Medical Center) for 10 years. She is a graduate of Clinton High School and Sampson Community College, a member of First Baptist Church and has been heavily involved as PTSO president for multiple terms with various city schools. She is the first female commissioner in this county’s history and has served as vice-chairwoman for the board since her election.

Willie Bowden Sr., challenger for the District 3 seat, was born in Duplin County. He graduated from Douglas High School in Warsaw and then entered the Marine Corps. Bowden served in Vietnam and after returning served civilian duty with the Great Lakes Naval Base. He moved to Clinton around 1971 and began working with the Clinton Police Department. He worked as a fraud investigator for the Department of Social Services, then for the maintenance department of Sampson County, before becoming a full time pastor in 1990. Bowden is married to Josie Bowden and they have one son, Willie Bowden Jr., as well as two daughters who are now deceased. Bowden ran against Lee as a write-in candidate four years ago.

SI: In the current year’s budget, the decision was made to put a significant amount of money toward the Economic Development Reserve, with the goal of building that fund to $5 million in the coming years for economic development efforts. How crucial is that effort and what needs to occur to ensure Sampson’s tax base remains stable and the local economy sustainable?

Lee: We need to attract more businesses to the area and it is crucial we have the tools we need to attract businesses. That money is going to take care of that for us. We put in a million and a half (dollars), and that’s a start. We really need to bring businesses to the county, because if we don’t, we are going to remain stagnant or lose businesses and we need to grow our tax base. Sampson County has a lot to offer, but when companies are looking at us and we don’t have anything to work with, that’s sort of a turnoff right there. We needed a fund and to untie our economic development director’s hands so he can get out and recruit businesses.

Bowden: I don’t think it’s that crucial. We’re trying to attract industry and we’re trying to offer certain things. I’m not privy to the conversation prior to the approval of the budget, but in economic development, it doesn’t do any good to attract a company that is going to fill 15 vacancies and lose a company that already has 30 positions. Some of our Economic Development (funds) should be spent maintaining what we have, with support through funds, with support through the community college with classes. When companies start to feel like we are good enough that they will come to this county, we should have contacts and classes that allow them to stay in business. You kind of look to the future, but I’ve seen so often in economic development in this county, when one company comes and we’re bragging off it, they’ll never let you know another one closed the same week. I think there should be transparency — let the community know we lost this business and why we lost it. If we can analyze why they left, then we can prevent it.

SI: To that end, revaluation is occurring in 2019, which often means higher tax bills and an adjustment of the tax rate. How do you see Sampson’s tax rate changing and do you think it is incumbent on the board to make efforts to lower the tax rate as Sampson County’s has long been the highest among contiguous counties?

Bowden: My observation and my concern is that to grow you need money. If you can provide the services, then people are more inclined to deal with a rate increase. We have to find somewhere to tax not just property owners, but spread that across the whole board. If we’re going to raise property taxes, taxes in some areas are going to have to go up — gasoline, food, hotels, to even the playing ground. It’s not fair for those who have achieved to pay the whole bill. Saying that, I’ll say this: if we offer the proper services, I think it’s not as bad that I pay city and county taxes. If I call for an ambulance from the county rescue squad, and next month, I get a bill in the mail, what is my tax money paying for? People need to see where the money is going. The budget often rises because of high salary increases at the top of the pyramid and we need to start looking out for the other employees. They need to be compensated. If we look at 1 percent salary (hike) across the board, 1 percent of $125,000 is a whole lot more than (1 percent of) $50,000. I want to look at making the playing field level, involving the community more and make them aware of what is going on. Let’s not have a secret society.

Lee: I think it’s very important to maintain our tax base. I think all the commissioners together have the same feelings on that. We do not want to see taxes increase at all. In fact, a couple years ago, we did have a slight reduction. The reval is going to get us more in line and get everything equal and it’s important. We’re mandated by the state to do this periodically and it’s just a process we have to go through. Most of the properties have been looked at — it’s just a continuing process at this time. In 2019, we’ll look at it and I do think it’s very important we keep our tax rate the same, since we are as high or equally as high as all of our contiguous counties. It is important to at least keep (the tax rate) stable, if not lower.

SI: A concerted effort has been made by department heads in recent years to cut costs. The Public Works Department has also worked to get new water customers by building the water production system and bringing more water users on the books. How else can this county generate revenue to offset any tax hikes going forward?

Lee: That’s the sad part. There are very few ways that we can generate revenue other than taxes. By bringing in more businesses, we can increase our tax base and that is basically the only way we can do it. We have inspection fees and we don’t want to see those raised. We see our constituents as customers and we want to be customer friendly. We want to have the best service. We need to increase our tax base, hence the Economic Development Fund. And we are having a water summit (this week) to see how much further we want to go. Hopefully, at some time, we can sell part of our resources. That would be a good way to generate revenue. If we can get the water system into a good condition and have excess, we can sell to other municipalities.

Bowden: Most of the water in the county, as in the city, is consumed by the major industries here. They get extensions. Property owners like myself won’t even get a run-over. You might stick a late fee in there, that would help. But they cut us off at the end of the month. Then you go to a meeting and you hear the write-offs. So on one, you’re charging for water and on one, you’re giving away water. As far as enhancing our revenue, Sampson County is the largest county in the state of North Carolina, but that’s just land mass. If we don’t build it up, we won’t ever have any additional revenue. If we don’t grow, if we don’t build, if we don’t attract somebody who is living in Raleigh and say ‘I’d rather live in Sampson County’ or somebody in Fayetteville to say ‘I’d rather live somewhere where it’s slower and nice’ — we’ve got to make it a livable place.

SI: What do you see as the most pressing need in this county, and how will you ensure it is met?

Bowden: An open board is the most pressing thing. When people know the government, they are more supportive of the government. That’s the greatest need in Sampson County — that five men, or three men and two women, however you number it — don’t run this county. We’re elected to do the will of the people. And I don’t know how you know the will of the people if I don’t see you but every four years when you’re running. I pray, If I’m elected, I would strive hard to not do the things that citizens complain about — that I complain about. I’d get out and beat the bushes as if I was running the next day, hear what the people want. I can’t sit in my ivory tower and know what (constituents) want. I have to get out among them. I can’t just go to one restaurant all the time. I have to go to Garland and Roseboro, I have to move around. It’s not just my district that I’m running, it’s everybody’s district. You can’t do what everybody wants, but you should be listening to the majority.

Lee: Right now, the most pressing thing is getting everybody back to where they need to be after the hurricane. That’s just right this second. We also need to do everything we can customer service-wise to make life easier for the citizens and make the best use of our tax revenue we get. Our farmers also need our support. Lawsuits coming into our county coming from out-of-state lawyers is a huge concern. I would have to say that is our most pressing long-term concern. The board adopted a resolution supporting all farmers and agriculture, because agriculture is so important to our economy. It is the backbone of Sampson County and it has sustained us through some not so good times. It has been there and our heritage in Sampson County is farming. We need to do everything we can to support our farmers.

