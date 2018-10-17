Sheriff’s race rematch of ‘14

Butler - Thornton -

(Editor’s note: Today’s Question and Answer is for the Sampson County Sheriff’s race, with Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton seeking his fifth term. He is facing off against Democratic challenger Freddie Butler. Questions, compiled by the Independent, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Chris Berendt)

Jimmy Thornton: Elected to four consecutive terms as sheriff, Thornton is seeking his fifth. Thornton was district manager of Probation and Parole for 28 years before becoming sheriff in 2002. He is a 1969 graduate of Hobbton High School, earning a BS degree in criminal justice and social work from East Carolina University in 1974 and a master’s in Business Administration from N.C. State in the 1980s. He and wife of 45 years, Betsy, have two sons, Brian and Greg, and three grandchildren.

Freddie Butler: Retired as deputy director for personnel/field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after a 30-year career, Butler is married to wife of 38 years, Melody Lynn Butler. A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, he studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. Butler, son of the late Sheriff Graham R. Butler, ran against Thornton four years ago.

SI: How much of a problem is the opioid issue, and what do you see as law enforcement’s responsibility in combating the problem?

Thornton: Certainly, opioids are a problem. The use of these painkilling medications that doctors have been prescribing for pain-related injuries, it’s all factored in to the abuse aspect. They are using these pain pills and it’s led to heroin because it’s cheaper, and people are addicted now to the heroin. It’s causing a lot of deaths. Some counties have had by far more overdose deaths than we have, but we’ve had our fair share, don’t get me wrong. It is a very serious problem. I hate to say it, but we truly live in an addictive world. We can’t arrest away the problem. There are certainly stakeholders who have a vested interest in dealing with this and we’ve got to get dead serious about the treatment aspect. It’s really a two track system. You have to have the law enforcement side as well as the treatment side, and both really need to work in conjunction with each other. It’s gut-wrenching to see family members who genuinely try to get help for their loved ones. Without the loved one’s willingness to be a part of it — mission impossible. But it is a serious problem. We’ve made (efforts) in this county and it doesn’t seem to brighten up any at all. I don’t know what resonates. I guess the addiction and the ‘got to have it’ attitude far outweighs the negative impact as far as arrests and charges.

Butler: Unfortunately, it is a serious issue that we as Sampsonians face, but it is a nationwide problem. It’s too easy for folks to gain access to them and we have far too many people who are shopping place to place to get them. I personally have been sitting in a location on a particular day and saw documents being passed to obtain medications. As soon as the medications were given to that person, they pulled to the back of the drug store and, within a couple minutes, it was an exchange of medications and monies. It’s a serious problem, one that has got to be addressed and one that is not going to go away easily. It’s going to take agencies working together. I’d like to see us work more closely with these other agencies to combat this issue and see if we can get a handle on it.

SI: What do you see as the largest issues facing the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and how will you approach, combat or solve those issues?

Butler: One of the largest issues we’ve got is we need a more diverse Sheriff’s Office to be able to combat the issues that arise on a daily basis. We’ve got to be able to work together with other agencies, but first and foremost we need a more diverse Sheriff’s Office. I’d like to create a more diverse Sheriff’s Office where we become in partnership with the communities across Sampson County. Today’s workforce is more diverse than ever before. Age diversity and ethnic diversity are at all time highs, and labor statistics suggest this will be a continuing phenomena. More than ever, we must respond to the unique characteristics of the various demographics within the workforce. Diversity and overall respect for different cultures has become increasingly important in maintaining harmony in today’s society.

Thornton: We’ve got a multitude of issues that faces this agency. And, of course, the same thing that face this agency, the community faces as well. We just talked briefly about the opioid problem, the heroin problem, the cocaine problem, the meth problem … every bit of those issues certainly drives the criminal element that we have to deal with on any given day. It drives everything. There was a big push late last year with church security, as there were locations — and thank goodness it didn’t happen here — where lives were being lost by shooters going into these places of worship and killing individuals. So the churches, at that point, started putting a big emphasis on trying to make their facilities secure and safe, and I commend them for taking that initiative. Along the same time, we had issues with our schools — thank goodness not here, and I’m not aware of any in North Carolina. But in other states there were multiple young people who were killed in those facilities, and we’ve got to be just as proactive and focused in trying to make our school facilities just as safe. We need more SROs than we currently have.

SI: A plan has been tentatively put in place, using local school and county dollars along with a state grant, to add more school resource officers (SROs). How pressing is that need and what other needs do you see from a public safety standpoint?

Thornton: I commend our Board of Education for, number one, applying for the grant. Any county would have been derelict in their responsibilities, knowing the state had allocated ‘x’ amount of money for school security, to have not applied for that grant. At the same time, (the county school system) took an additional $50,000 out of their funds to supplement that (grant). They are to be commended for that. It certainly shows their willingness to be a stakeholder in addition to any grant funds afforded to them. We currently have five (SROs) in this county. With the additional three, that will make eight. We have 19 school facilities in this county and this certainly has to be a priority at some point to reach the level where we’ve got all those facilities covered. There are an awful lot of counties surrounding us and in this state that have resource officers at every single one of their facilities. We are not coming close to that. I’m not trying to gouge the taxpayers by any means, but you can’t put a value on a life being lost. God forbid anything like that were to happen. My existing five (SROs) does an excellent job in covering those 19 facilities, an excellent job; and they are to be commended for what they do because they certainly stay on top of it. I think (Sampson County Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Eric) Bracy would be more than willing to say how on top of our game we are and how close a working relationship we have with the county school system. He and I talk often, we bounce things off of each other and he’s a good team player. We’re fortunate to have that type of dialogue in place.

Butler: Earlier this year, we had a forum down at the First Baptist Church on College Street sponsored by the NAACP and all of the candidates were there to answer this question and any other questions presented. My way of looking at this from a background of law enforcement — growing up in it, and then serving a 30-year commitment to the State of North Carolina myself — the SRO program is in place and if we need to enhance that program in any way by getting additional funds to equip that program, then that is what we need to do. I am totally opposed to arming school teachers. School teachers took on the responsibility of being educators and that’s what they studied to do. To go and place weapons on teachers is by far the wrong thing to do and is only going to add insult to injury. Coming from a law enforcement background. I know the strenuous pressures that it places on an individual when you’re going into a shoot/don’t shoot situation. If we have an armed gunman go into the schools and you’re asking a teacher to stop doing what they do on a daily basis and suddenly become the shield between the students and that armed gunman, you’re placing so much pressure on a teacher at that point to do something they are not accustomed to doing. And when you walk into a room not knowing what’s on the other side of that door, and something moves really quick and you have someone who is not property trained in that (scenario) and they shoot and kill the wrong person, what have we done? We’ve only added to the problem. I think we need to do whatever it takes to increase the current (SRO) program we have in place and make it a more efficient and effective program.

SI: In light of a past year of mass shootings at schools, churches and even open air concerts, where do you stand on banning assault rifles and high capacity ammunition magazines?

Butler: I think one thing that has taken place, banning of bump stocks, was a positive venture. If you’ve got a legal semi-automatic weapon, why would you want to create something that would make it illegal? Taking away the bump stocks was a smart move to stop a perfectly legal semi-automatic weapon from becoming a fully-automatic weapon. I think the issue of restricting the amount a magazine would hold is a good way to go. In today’s world, we don’t need to have 30-round clips in society. These things were built originally for war purposes. They had large magazines and were designed for destruction, not simply hunting. I, for one, respect everyone’s right to own weapons. I own several myself; they’re in a vault. I do not shoot them. As far as assault weapons, I think one of the best things we can do as a government and as a nation is, when the military deems that the weapons designed for military purposes are no longer (where they can be used), I think they should be sent back, melted down and used to (fulfill) other needs for our military — even if that means creating a new weapon for the military. But I don’t see us turning assault weapons loose in today’s society. I think that’s the wrong thing for us to do. The limiting of magazines and doing away with bump stocks — I’m all in favor of that because I do not see that as a plus for our country.

Thornton: I’m a believer in the Second Amendment and I certainly think that everybody has that right to protect themselves. If individuals want one, as long as they pass background checks — we do a very good job in making sure, before we sign off on anything like that, that whatever (rules are) in place are checked out for all individuals — and clear all the other variables associated with those checks, I have no problem with individuals having them. I think that the people in this county know how to handle any of those weapons that they may be interested in purchasing, but I would be against (a ban) unless something reveals itself in background checks that would prevent me from signing off on it. I just didn’t do it haphazardly or I don’t have a blanket policy to give it without everyone’s background being thoroughly checke. We have not had a problem. We have confiscated those type of weapons in drug raids and other types of events, but those individuals would not have applied through the feds, ATF or us to purchase them anyway. They’re out there and it’s our focus, when we come upon them, to take them off the street. There’s very few drug arrests, or other arrests, we make where there isn’t in a weapon involved, or in possession or close proximity to those individuals. It’s ever present on every one of them now. I just want the people to know that I am tough, but I am also fair. I’m all about protecting the people of this county, be it in a church building, be it a child in a school building, be it drugs that are getting in the hands of our young people or physical abuse as it relates to children. It is really gut-wrenching to know the amount of that kind of stuff that is going on. There’s no place for that in today’s world. We’ve got to be focused on dealing with multiple issues and send the right message that we’re not going to tolerate it. It just doesn’t bode well, because it carries on to future generations.

Incumbent Thornton, vying for fifth term, faces Butler again

