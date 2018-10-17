SCC instructor aims to make a difference

Sarah Burgin, left, encourages students to get involved. -

Sarah Burgin is a new face on the campus of Sampson Community College but has wasted no time trying to make her presence known. The psychology instructor has already formed the new Psychology Club on campus and has organized trips in an effort to make an impact on the community.

“Understanding who we are where we want to go and supporting each other along the way is our stated mission,” says Burgin. “We spread mental health awareness and donate time and energy to those in need and make a difference in removing the stigma of mental illnesses.”

Burgin notes that the meetings are not only open to students but to faculty and staff as well.

“Unfortunately, mental illnesses know no bounds and do not discriminate,” she says. “Anything I can do to make a difference one way or the other I am going to do it and I’m going to encourage others to do it as well.”

The club recently participated in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fayetteville. Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms develop slowly and get worse, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

For more information about the Psychology Club or more information about psychology classes at SCC, contact Burgin at [email protected] or 910-900-4088.

