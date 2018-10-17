Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 15 — Taleek Raeshon Corbett, 18, of 251 Byrd-Yancey-Bass Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 26.

• Oct. 15 — Jamesa Niyel Joyner, 23, of 312 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 26.

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 15 — Brady Waters, Jessie Boykin and Joe Underwood were listed as victims in the theft of three generators in Clinton. The generators were valued at $1,600 total.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.