CCS students receive donation

October 17, 2018 Sampson Independent News 0
The faculty and staff of Thomasville City School collected supplies and monetary donations to give to the Clinton City Schools’ staff and students. Those items, and a check, were presented to Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent, Tuesday afternoon. -
