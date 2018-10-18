Turkey ponders demolition work

Turkey commissioners Rudy Blackburn and Tony Moore discuss matters during the town meeting. -

TURKEY — Town leaders are still thinking about adding rules to condemn houses unsafe or unfit for residents.

The issue was discussed during a Tuesday meeting for the Turkey Board of Commissioners. Code Enforcer Lyle Moore, explained several plans the board can take if they were to take actions such as creating an ordinance to demolish commercial or residential structures. Mayor Donald Myers said the demo process is something the town probably couldn’t afford. Moore said it depends on the size of the house, its age and other hazards such as asbestos.

“I recommend that the we don’t get into it because the town could afford it,” Myers said about costs that could range from $3,000 to $25,000. “We just don’t have the money available to us to spend it and not get it back.”

Several commissioners had a different take on the matter.

“But if it’s a health issue, that could be detrimental to the citizens who live in the town,” Commissioner Max Pope said. “How can we not have a least the ordinance in place?”

If a property is identified, Moore and a Sampson County building inspector would gain access with permission from the property owner to report problems regarding safety or other hazards. Next, owners are given about a month to make corrections, before more action is taken. If the matters are not corrected the town may take action by demolishing the property and putting a lien on it.

During the discussion, Commissioner Tony Moore said he would like to see a simpler version of an ordinance after an example of one from state government.

“It does make sense,” Tony Moore said about starting an ordinance. “I could see where you have a very dilapidated property that cause rats and everything else and there could be a serious consequence.”

Commissioner Rudy Blackburn also added that he wanted to see a “watered-down” example of regulations to study and discuss at future meetings. During the meeting, there was a consensus that the ordinance should be for all residents and property owners of Turkey.

Blight issues have been a concern during previous meetings, with residents voicing their frustrations. Some of the matters involved the appearance of the town, which is split by Highway 24 — a busy road with traffic going to Clinton and Warsaw. One issue involved the Railroad and sidetrack material. To help address the matter, Myers contacted the North Carolina Department of Transportation and CSX Transportation. In July both entities visited Turkey to fix a ditch an drainage problem near the flashing caution light on N.C. 24.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

