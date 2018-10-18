Rally to promote awareness

The annual BCCCP health fair and rally will be held Oct. 20 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. -

Officials with the Sampson County Health Department, in conjunction with the North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP), are once again hosting the annual breast cancer rally and health fair.

The 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Health Fair will be held this Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 537 McKoy St., Clinton.

The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) provides free physical exams, pap smears, and mammograms to older women that have little or no health insurance. Physical exams and pap smears are provided to women ages 40-64 and free mammograms are available to women ages 50-64 that meet certain eligibility requirements. With the assistance of United Way of Sampson County, BCCCP will assist over 100 women this year receive these services at no cost.

While there is no way to prevent breast cancer, officials from the health department are taking strides to reduce a woman’s risk of developing the disease.

“There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, but a woman might reduce her risk somewhat by changing certain risk factors that can be changed,” Luke Smith, public health educator with the health department, said. “Regular screenings for breast cancer, such as an annual mammogram or annual breast exam during a checkup, allow a woman and her doctor to ensure that her breasts are as healthy as they can be.”

The Sampson County BCCCP Advisory Board, along with the Sampson County Health Department and United Way of Sampson County, works with local groups to provide outreach and awareness of breast and cervical cancer. Group members are invited to local churches and civic groups to inform people about breast and cervical cancer awareness and prevention, stressing the importance of early detection of breast and cervical cancer by having mammograms and pap smears done on a regular basis. The board is always looking for new members to help with this very important mission.

The board also sponsors the Pink Ribbon Campaign throughout the month of October, during which ribbons are distributed upon request to churches throughout Sampson County.

“The health department and BCCCP partner together to host this rally and health fair to raise awareness, educate, and promote breast and cervical health to women in Sampson County as well as show support for and honor all women who are facing, or have faced, breast or cervical cancer,” Smith said.

The health fair will include motivational speakers, entertainment, educational booths, free food and door prizes. Vendors and contributors include, but are not limited to: Commwell Health, Plexus Inc., Southeastern Medical Oncology, Sampson Community College Nursing Department and the Sampson County Health Department.

With the health fair, Smith said BCCCP and the Health Department are hoping to bring more awareness to women’s health issues, especially breast and cervical cancer.

“We are really excited and we hope we can reach more women in the community,” Smith said.

The Sampson County BCCCP Advisory Board’s purpose is to educate the community on the importance of early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. The state program provides free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and follow-ups to eligible women. They try to provide service to over 12,000 women yearly.

For more information on the Breast Cancer Awareness Rally, the BCCCP, how to become a BCCCP Advisory Board member, or to obtain pink ribbons, call the Sampson County Health Department at 592-1131, ext. 4240, 4969 or 4214, or visit www.sampsonbcccp.org.

The annual BCCCP health fair and rally will be held Oct. 20 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

Breast cancer rally, health fair set for Saturday

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

