Officer shot dealing with road incident

Details have emerged in the shooting of an off-duty police officer in northern Sampson County on Monday, revealing an erratic roadway incident unfolded on the officer’s property. When he went to check on the commotion in his driveway, the 31-year-old Fayetteville Police officer was shot in the face by a motorist, who was later shot himself.

A report released Wednesday morning by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office included unredacted information that authorities requested various media outlets withhold, citing a court order sealing the document. The name of the officer, as well as his address, both included in the report, are not being disclosed at this time by The Independent.

According to reports, the Sampson Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to an Autryville-area residence in reference to a gunshot victim. The suspect in the shooting had reportedly been involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a witness who was from the same general area in Autryville.

The witness said the suspect, a 63-year-old male, had run him off the roadway in a Dodge Ram 4500 towing a camper. The suspect then entered the driveway of a residence and began to turn around in the yard, damaging trees. At that time, the off-duty officer exited his residence and confronted the suspect.

The witness said the two were arguing when the suspect shot the officer in the face, according to reports.

Even though shot, the off-duty officer ran back into the residence and came back out with a firearm and shot back at the suspect’s vehicle. The witness said the alleged gunman used his truck to push the witness’ vehicle from the driveway so he could flee the scene.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was discovered parked in the middle of Dunn Road, with the suspect sitting in the vehicle. Sampson County Sheriff’s officers and troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded and attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering “and used less lethal munitions to get the suspect to comply,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

“The incident escalated when the suspect attempted to ram officers with his vehicle and resulted in officers discharging their firearms,” the release went on. “The suspect, who was injured, was transferred by Sampson County EMS to an undisclosed hospital.”

Previous reports noted that the officer had been shot in the area of Maxwell Road in the Clement community. He was reportedly taken to Clement Fire Department before being transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, having sustained “serious wounds,” local officials said.

Fayetteville Police Department officials reported that the officer was in “stable condition” on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents were on the scene Tuesday conducting an investigation, which is standard protocol, they noted. The name of the officer has also not been disclosed by the Fayetteville Police Department, which did inform the public through its Facebook page just before midnight Monday of the shooting.

“One of our officers was shot while off duty out of our jurisdiction. The officer is currently being treated at an area hospital,” the post read. “We ask for your thoughts and prayers at this time for the officer and their family. Our focus is currently on the officer’s full recovery. This incident occurred outside of our jurisdiction, and as such, we have no additional information to provide at this time.”

Just before noon Tuesday, a second post from the Fayetteville Police Department thanked the public for their prayers, concerns and support.

“Our officer is stable and working hard with their family to recover from the injuries,” the message read.

