‘Friends’ donates to Eastern Baptist

When disaster strikes, the Eastern Baptist Association is always ready to help people through their ministry.

The Friends of Sampson County Waterways (FSCW) showed their appreciation by presenting the organization with $500 to help victims recover from Florence Victims in the area. The check was given Monday to Richard Weeks of the Eastern Baptist Association.

Based out of Warsaw, with associations of churches in the region, some of the yearly efforts include a toy store ministry, food distribution, and literacy projects. Chrissy Carr, an FSCW officer and member, was pleased about the donation to the organization to help victims of the recent storm.

“We’ve got quite a few members who have relatives down in the Mossy Log area which was ravished by Hurricane Matthews,” Carr said. “Some of those folks down there had just rebuilt.”

With Hurricane Florence, the road to recovery is starting again for many people.

“We’ll just have to take it one day at time,” Carr said.

In 2017, the organization donated to the Sampson County History Museum for its new military building. The donations are some of the effort made by the organization. A large portion of time is made maintaining the traditions of boating in waterways in Sampson County by removing blockages and litter from the rivers and streams. Members take trips to the Black River with church groups, businesses, Scouts and other youth groups.

“With these storms, it’s always going to be something to do,” Carr said.

Each year, members sell tickets for major prizes such as a Hurricane Kayak. One of the biggest traditions is the wild game cookout, scheduled for Saturday, March 16. It features meats such as squirrels, deer and bear.

Boating trips for groups and other interested individuals are provided during the year. Another goal is to educate the public about the importance of rivers as a valuable resource.

FSCW members are working with Sampson County commissioners and the Coharie Initiative in getting a dugout canoe that was found in the area. It’s now housed at Ft. Fisher.

The group meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pizza Inn, 1103 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Membership is $10 per year and boats are provided. For additional information regarding

“Everybody is welcome to come,” Carr said.

Don Meece and Cebron Fussell of Friends of Sampson County Waterways present Richard Weeks of the Eastern Baptist Association a $500 check toward local cleanup efforts and recovery in the wake of Florence.

Donation by waterways group to help Flo victims

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

