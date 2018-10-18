Beads for Kenya

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting an Amani part Friday-Sunday to raise proceeds for the New Life Home in Kenya. - Handmade necklaces, earrings, scarves, wooden bowls, baskets and more will be available for sale. - All proceeds from the Amani party help children who live in the New Life Home in Kenya. -

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting an Amani party Oct. 19-21 to raise funds to go directly to the care for abandoned infants at New Life Home in Kenya.

The public is invited to come out and purchase handmade, one-of-a-kind necklaces, earrings, scarbes, wooden bowls, baskets, nativities, Christmas ornaments and more.

The party will be held from 2-5:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

Amani Children’s Foundation

Amani Children’s Foundation was founded by Drs. Chad and Jane Stephens in 2004 to serve children orphaned by AIDS and poverty in Africa. The Stephens, whose medical and educational work in Kenya began over 30 years ago, were serving a 6-month stint in a rural hospital in Kenya with their four teenagers in 1999 when they met and adopted their two youngest children, Julie Wambui and Joseph Amani, who were infants at the time. Chad is a physician and Jane is an English professor.

Amani partners with New Life Homes in Kenya. Since 1993, New Life Homes has rescued 1,690 infants, and most have been adopted by Kenyan families. There are now four New Life Homes for babies across the country in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Nyeri. There are also family homes in Nairobi and Nakuru and feeding centers for vulnerable children in Lamu and Ruiru. The homes have strict financial accountability and are highly respected in Kenya for their high standards of care and loving environments.

Amani is proud of its creative nontraditional fundraising. From first graders who share their birthdays parties with a birthday buddy in Kenya to help raise funds for one child to university students who sponsor Amani events to churches and friends who work together, everyday people have found unique ways to raise funding for The Amani Children’s Foundation. Kenya’s Kazuri Beads partners with Amani by providing “seconds” and discontinued” beads and volunteer artists make jewelry to sell for Amani. Volunteers across the country host a wide array of cultural and artistic events on behalf of Amani.

Because Amani is a volunteer-run organization and the overhead is covered by the Amani Arts program, 100 percent of all donations to go directly to Kenya.

If you have a great idea for an event or if you would like to learn more, contact 3279 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 and at 336-253-7857 or www.amanichildren.org.

