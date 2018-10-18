Christmas musical rehearsals continue

“A Christmas Story” is in early rehearsals at the First Methodist Church choir room which happens to be where the Director Dan Holland holds rehearsals for his church choir weekly but due to flooding at the Sampson Community Theater has had to temporarily move rehearsals to the church.

There are a number of newcomers in the cast list and the Capparuccia family head the list. Sean is the choir director at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church and has the part of “narrator” while his wife, Lara, is the organist at Graves Memorial and will be the pianist for this show. Their daughter, Bridget, is skilled in voice, piano, flute, violin, and harp. She will be sharing the role of “Ms. Shields” with Chloe Smothers who is an 18 year old, who lives in Dunn and is a good dancer and singer. Since “A Christmas Story” is a musical it looks like Dan has a fantastic cast.

Matthews Gifts and Pharmacy has agreed to be a sponsor and we are still seeking one more sponsor. If you are interested let Dan know by calling him at 910-627-2143.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Get happiness out of your work or you may never know what happiness is.

Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.

The stupid neither forgive nor forget; the naive forgive and forget; the wise forgive but do not forget.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for the Sampson Community Theatre.

